CATEGORIES
home News

Early Prime Day Deals Deliver Big Savings On ASUS Laptops And Sweet Apple Tech Savings

by Paul LillySaturday, October 07, 2023, 11:28 AM EDT
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop, front and back views in front of buildings.
The holiday shopping season filled with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals is right around the corner (they typically begin trickling in at the beginning of November). Before that, Amazon will host its second Prime Day deals event of 2023. But even before that, you can still score deals on a host of electronics—we've rounded up several of them from ASUS and Apple.

Starting with the former, a well-equipped ASUS ROG Strix Scare 15 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,649 at Amazon (save $350.99). This is a fast laptop that starts with a 300Hz IPS display (1920x1080 resolution) and extends into the CPU and graphics—an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. There you have the foundation for high-end gaming.

It's a well-rounded laptop, too. You're looking at 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 1TB solid state drive, an opto-mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB backlighting, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and some fancy LED effects on the lid of laptop.

ASUS Vivobook 15X OLED laptop laying flat 180-degrees on a gray background.

Not looking for a gaming laptop and want something more affordable? Then check out his ASUS VivoBook 15X OLED configuration that's on sale for $659 (save $240.99). This one falls into entry-level territory, but punches above its class with some high-end amenities like the obvious one—a 15.6-inch OLED display (1920x1080). It wasn't that long ago when OLED was largely relegated to premium models. On this model, the OLED is DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified with 600 nits brightness, while serving up 100% of the DCI-P3 color space.

On the inside, this puppy packs a respectable bite with a Ryzen 7 5800H processor (8C/16T, 3.2GHz to 4.4GHz, 16MB L3 cache with Radeon graphics (8 CUs, 2GHz max clock), 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That's a decent amount of laptop for under $700 before tax.

Apple MacBook Air on a gray gradient background.

If you want to venture away from Windows and into macOS territory, this 13-inch Apple MacBook Air appears to be permanently discounted to $749.99 (save $249.01). Yes, it's the 2020 SKU, but that's a fantastic price for a capable machine powered by Apple's custom M1 silicon.

We reviewed a 2020 Mac mini with an M1 chip inside so we have first-hand experience with Apple's custom silicon. To the point, it's a potent chip with high efficiency, with fantastic performance-per-watt metrics. And the MacBook Air itself is a polished thin and light machine. Other specs on this model include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, along with a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, and Touch ID support.

Here are a bunch of other great ASUS and Apple deals...

Apple iPad on a gray gradient background.
Tags:  deals, Asus, Apple
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment