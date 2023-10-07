Early Prime Day Deals Deliver Big Savings On ASUS Laptops And Sweet Apple Tech Savings





The holiday shopping season filled with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals is right around the corner (they typically begin trickling in at the beginning of November). Before that, Amazon will host its second Prime Day deals event of 2023. But even before that, you can still score deals on a host of electronics—we've rounded up several of them from ASUS and Apple.





ASUS ROG Strix Scare 15 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,649 at Amazon (save $350.99). This is a fast laptop that starts with a 300Hz IPS display (1920x1080 resolution) and extends into the CPU and graphics—an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. There you have the foundation for high-end gaming. Starting with the former, a well-equippedgaming laptop is on sale for(save $350.99). This is a fast laptop that starts with a 300Hz IPS display (1920x1080 resolution) and extends into the CPU and graphics—an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. There you have the foundation for high-end gaming.





It's a well-rounded laptop, too. You're looking at 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 1TB solid state drive, an opto-mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB backlighting, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and some fancy LED effects on the lid of laptop.













ASUS VivoBook 15X OLED configuration that's on sale for $659 (save $240.99). This one falls into entry-level territory, but punches above its class with some high-end amenities like the obvious one—a 15.6-inch OLED display (1920x1080). It wasn't that long ago when OLED was largely relegated to premium models. On this model, the OLED is DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified with 600 nits brightness, while serving up 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. Not looking for a gaming laptop and want something more affordable? Then check out hisconfiguration that's on sale for. This one falls into entry-level territory, but punches above its class with some high-end amenities like the obvious one—a 15.6-inch OLED display (1920x1080). It wasn't that long ago when OLED was largely relegated to premium models. On this model, the OLED is DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified with 600 nits brightness, while serving up 100% of the DCI-P3 color space.





On the inside, this puppy packs a respectable bite with a Ryzen 7 5800H processor (8C/16T, 3.2GHz to 4.4GHz, 16MB L3 cache with Radeon graphics (8 CUs, 2GHz max clock), 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That's a decent amount of laptop for under $700 before tax.













13-inch Apple MacBook Air appears to be permanently discounted to $749.99 (save $249.01). Yes, it's the 2020 SKU, but that's a fantastic price for a capable machine powered by Apple's custom M1 silicon. If you want to venture away from Windows and into macOS territory, thisappears to be permanently discounted to. Yes, it's the 2020 SKU, but that's a fantastic price for a capable machine powered by Apple's custom M1 silicon.





We reviewed a 2020 Mac mini with an M1 chip inside so we have first-hand experience with Apple's custom silicon. To the point, it's a potent chip with high efficiency, with fantastic performance-per-watt metrics. And the MacBook Air itself is a polished thin and light machine. Other specs on this model include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, along with a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, and Touch ID support.





Here are a bunch of other great ASUS and Apple deals...







