CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyMonday, December 14, 2020, 09:21 AM EDT

EA Snatches Codemasters From Take-Two In $1.2 Billion Racing Sim Megadeal

Dirt 5
Take-Two Interactive nearly acquired Codemasters in a deal worth approximately $994 million. In fact, the publisher thought it was a foregone conclusion, having announced in November that it had reached an agreement with the developer of Dirt 5 and other racing sims. But then Electronic Arts swooped in at the final hour with a better offer, announcing today it has reached an agreement to buy Codemasters for an implied enterprise value of $1.2 billion.

Cue the State Farm commercial with the elder fisherman dangling a dollar and taunting, "Ooh you almost had it, you gotta be quicker than that."

"Electronic Arts and Codemasters have a shared ambition to lead the video game racing category. The Board of Codemasters firmly believes the company would benefit from EA’s knowledge, resources and extensive global scale—both overall and specifically within the racing sector. We feel this union would provide an exciting and prosperous future for Codemasters, allowing our teams to create, launch and service bigger and better games to an extremely passionate audience," said Gerhard Florin, the Chairman of Codemasters.

Likewise, EA CEO Andrew Wilson called this a "deeply compelling opportunity" to create racing games, an area the publisher has some experience in already—namely, its Need for Speed franchise. Acquiring Codemasters gives EA a richer portfolio of racing franchises right out of the gate, including Formula One, Dirt, Dirt Rally, Grid, and Project Cars.

It will be interesting to see what impact this has on pricing. One of the concerns (on the part of consumers) with the previously pending sale to Take-Two is that the publisher had an inkling to justify and push for price hikes of certain 2K series games on next-gen consoles, including NBA 2K21.

For Codemasters, the decision could not have been a very difficult one. EA is a major publisher as well, and it is offering around $200 million more than Take-Two. Money talks, as they say, and Codemasters listened.

Tags:  Gaming, Electronic Arts, EA, Take-Two Interactive, (NASDAQ:TTWO), (NASDAQ:EA), Codemasters

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms