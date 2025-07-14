EA Quietly Parks Need For Speed Leaving Franchise's Future In Doubt





Talk about sad news if a fresh rumor holds out. Allegedly, the iconic Need for Speed racing franchise , a cornerstone of Electronic Arts' gaming portfolio since its inception in 1994, is facing an uncertain future, with claims circulating that EA has silently shelved the series indefinitely. While EA has yet to issue an official statement, several internal decisions and industry observations point towards a significant shift in the company's strategy.

A key factor in this reported hiatus appears to be EA's decision to reassign Criterion Games, the long-time developer behind Need for Speed, to an entirely different and critical task: shoring up the Battlefield series





Following the lukewarm reception and commercial struggles of Battlefield 2042, EA has seemingly redirected resources to stabilize its prominent first-person shooter franchise. This strategic shift means that the majority of Criterion Games employees have transitioned to work on Battlefield, with even the remaining core group focused on Need for Speed in 2023 reportedly joining their colleagues on the Battlefield development.













Over its nearly three-decade run, the Need for Speed franchise has seen more than 20 released titles , captivating generations of racing game enthusiasts with its high-octane visuals and street-racing culture. While the current outlook suggests an indefinite pause, the lack of an official cancellation notice leaves a glimmer of hope for fans that the series may one day return to the starting line. For now, it appears the focus at EA has unequivocally shifted gears towards its other major properties.

Further emphasizing this pivot is the reported cessation of operations for Speedhunters, an EA-funded car culture website that had strong ties to the Need for Speed universe. The shutdown of online servers for Need for Speed Rivals on October 7 also adds to the growing evidence of the franchise's diminishing priority within EA.The series' most recent installment, Need for Speed Unbound, released in December 2022, is another piece of the puzzle. Despite initial promise, the game reportedly did not achieve the commercial success EA had anticipated. This under-performance, coupled with the urgent need to bolster the Battlefield brand, likely contributed to the decision to put the brakes on any new Need for Speed projects.