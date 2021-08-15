CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdSunday, August 15, 2021, 10:57 AM EDT

Battlefield 2042 Technical Play Testers That Break NDA Are In For A Rude Awakening

ea banning people for breaking bf2042 nda
Over the weekend, EA held a Battlefield 2042 technical playtest on both PC and Xbox platforms for those who applied and got an invite. However, it appears that not everyone read the invitation closely as there were some rather stringent rules broken in the past 72-hour playtest period, leading some players to be banned from the EA test and potentially the game as a whole once it it released.

Battlefield 2042 is EA’s upcoming title in the long-running Battlefield series, wherein players will be taken 23 years in the future from now. The world is on the brink of war, and traditional society has collapsed, fragmenting people into groups of “No-Pats” or Non-Patriated people. Now, these people are being leveraged in proxy wars and must fight for their survival.

tweet ea banning people for breaking bf2042 nda

For those who are interested in the game, you may have been able to join a technical playtest this weekend but may not have read the terms and conditions all the way through. Lead community manager at EA @PartWelsh tweeted a reminder that the playtest comes with an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) attached to it, and that “Videos, Screenshots and Streaming from this Playtest result in Strikes on your channels.” Furthermore, if you decide to share information, then you can “expect to lose access to both the Technical Playtest, future EA Tests, and potentially access to 2042 itself when it releases.”

Reportedly, many people have already been removed from the technical test, so EA is not messing around with this. However, this serves as a warning to anyone thinking about sharing BF2042 when the next test rolls around. Uploading some cool gaming footage on YouTube, Twitch, or elsewhere is most certainly not worth the repercussions that EA will be doling out to those who break the NDA. 
Tags:  Gaming, EA, battlefield 2042

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment