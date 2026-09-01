Dyson Built A $499 AI Flossing Toothbrush With A Camera To Blast Away Plaque

Dyson's new $500 CameraJet that flosses as you brush - Image: Dyson

Known for turning hair dryers and dust collectors into high-concept (and some would argue overpriced) luxury goods, Dyson spent six years and assigned 661 engineers plus 30 dental professionals to address a startling statistic: nine out of 10 people do not floss regularly (I don't).





The CameraJet: a bidet for your teeth - Image: Dyson



As the name implies, the toothbrush has a 100,000-pixel macro camera situated just beneath the bristles. The system runs a machine-learning framework dubbed "Gap Optical Targeting," which was trained on nearly half a million dental images. As you sweep the brush across your teeth, the camera analyzes 28 live images every second. The second the software spots an interdental gap, it reacts in under 100 milliseconds, firing a conical burst of liquid to blast away any plaque.





To keep liquid flowing no matter what angle you hold the handle, the brush relies on a pressurized anti-gravity 12.5-milliliter reservoir equipped with a diaphragm pump. The device also reloads its fluid tank in three seconds via a dedicated multi-purpose base station. That said,, having a camera lens created a unique hurdle for the developers: regular toothpaste foams far too much, so to solve this, Dyson recommends using SLS-free (non-foaming) mouth rinse and toothpaste.





Yes, there's an app - Image: Dyson



When connected via Wi-Fi and the MyDyson app, users can view a real-time camera feed of their molars, map out plaque coverage, and identify missed spots. As for any privacy concerns surrounding the camera stream, Dyson says that live footage remains strictly local, with zero images recorded or uploaded to cloud servers.





That looks like it might hurt - Image: Dyson



While a $500 toothbrush that shoots pressurized liquid controlled by AI might seem excessive, early tests claim the device removes up to 69% more plaque in difficult gaps than rival flagship electric brushes. Plus, it's not like dental care is cheap, even with insurance.

The Dyson CameraJet is available to preorder now for $499.99.