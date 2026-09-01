Dyson Built A $499 AI Flossing Toothbrush With A Camera To Blast Away Plaque
by
Aaron Leong
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Tuesday, September 01, 2026, 10:08 AM EDT
Dyson has entered the oral hygiene game with the CameraJet, a tech-heavy electric toothbrush that mounts an endoscopic camera and a fluid jet at the brush head to shoot mouth rinse between your teeth. With this gadget, the vacuum giant intends on solving the age-old flossing issue, but is the solution worth $500?
Known for turning hair dryers and dust collectors into high-concept (and some would argue overpriced) luxury goods, Dyson spent six years and assigned 661 engineers plus 30 dental professionals to address a startling statistic: nine out of 10 people do not floss regularly (I don't).
As the name implies, the toothbrush has a 100,000-pixel macro camera situated just beneath the bristles. The system runs a machine-learning framework dubbed "Gap Optical Targeting," which was trained on nearly half a million dental images. As you sweep the brush across your teeth, the camera analyzes 28 live images every second. The second the software spots an interdental gap, it reacts in under 100 milliseconds, firing a conical burst of liquid to blast away any plaque.
To keep liquid flowing no matter what angle you hold the handle, the brush relies on a pressurized anti-gravity 12.5-milliliter reservoir equipped with a diaphragm pump. The device also reloads its fluid tank in three seconds via a dedicated multi-purpose base station. That said,, having a camera lens created a unique hurdle for the developers: regular toothpaste foams far too much, so to solve this, Dyson recommends using SLS-free (non-foaming) mouth rinse and toothpaste.
When connected via Wi-Fi and the MyDyson app, users can view a real-time camera feed of their molars, map out plaque coverage, and identify missed spots. As for any privacy concerns surrounding the camera stream, Dyson says that live footage remains strictly local, with zero images recorded or uploaded to cloud servers.
The brush head features a dual-bristle setup with a sonic dampener to suppress vibration noise, alongside built-in pressure sensors and variable sonic oscillation to prevent stalling. Gratefully, the camera and sprayer are not part of the brush head, instead, each brush head ($30 a pair) slides over the cylindrical assembly when it comes times to swap out new heads. Speaking of which, embedded RFID chips track head wear and automatically nudge users when it is time for a replacement.
While a $500 toothbrush that shoots pressurized liquid controlled by AI might seem excessive, early tests claim the device removes up to 69% more plaque in difficult gaps than rival flagship electric brushes. Plus, it's not like dental care is cheap, even with insurance.
The Dyson CameraJet is available to preorder now for $499.99.