DuckDuckGo Cracks 100 Daily Search Queries As Internet Users Embrace Privacy
As time goes on, people are becoming more aware of their privacy and data security regarding the products they use. We saw this with the outpouring of concern over WhatsApp’s privacy policies, causing confusion. People do not typically think about their search engine, though, but that is changing as well. DuckDuckGo is a search engine that touts privacy and security for its users, and the company’s search query numbers show that people are taking notice.
DuckDuckGo (DDG) was founded in 2008 with the principle that companies should not make money from private information being sold without consent. DuckDuckGo operates by not collecting information while making money from ads sold in the search engine. In 2010, after deciding not to collect user data, DDG reached a whole 16,413,461 search queries.
Google Trends have increased immensely worldwide.
Overall, DDG is growing because people are more concerned about where their data goes than ever before. Moreover, privacy, security, and data breaches are at the forefront of news feeds near-daily, giving the platform a boost. In any case, do you use DuckDuckGo or use other search engines? Let us know either way in the comments below.