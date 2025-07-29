A Dual Meteor Shower Is About To Peak And You Won't Want To Miss It

In a rare celestial treat, two meteor showers, Alpha Capricornids and Southern Delta Aquariids, will peak from Tuesday, July 29, night to Wednesday, July 30 morning. The moon will be 27% full on this night, providing just the right amount of dim light for you to get a breathtaking view. The Perseids Meteor Shower
will also be active on this night, but it won't reach its peak until August 12 to 13.
Alpha Capricornids became active on Saturday, July 12. This shower usually produces fewer than five meteors per hour. But when these few meteors show up, they display large, bright fireballs that are fascinating to watch. The best part is that it doesn't matter whether you're north or south of the equator. Alpha Capricornids provide the same impressive view on both hemispheres.
It's quite the opposite for the Southern Delta Aquariids, which are best viewed from Peru, Bolivia, and other places in the Southern tropics. Although you'll still see the shower from north of the equator, it's not as radiant. The Southern Delta Aquariids make a decent display for about a week, but you'll get the best view on the peak night, July 29 this year. Most meteors here are dim and don't leave glowing trails or turn into bright fireballs. Because the crescent moon will set early this year, the best time to watch the Delta Aquariids is early morning.
The most famous meteor shower, the Perseids, won't bring much of a show this year. They'll peak on the night of August 12 to 13, when the moon will already be 84% full. The bright moonlight will wash out most of the meteors, making it hard to see them. So if you're a stargazer, don't miss the dual meteor shower
on July 29th!