CATEGORIES
home News

A Dual Meteor Shower Is About To Peak And You Won't Want To Miss It

by Victor AwogbemilaTuesday, July 29, 2025, 11:38 AM EDT
hero dual meteor shower
In a rare celestial treat, two meteor showers, Alpha Capricornids and Southern Delta Aquariids, will peak from Tuesday, July 29, night to Wednesday, July 30 morning. The moon will be 27% full on this night, providing just the right amount of dim light for you to get a breathtaking view. The Perseids Meteor Shower will also be active on this night, but it won't reach its peak until August 12 to 13.

Alpha Capricornids became active on Saturday, July 12. This shower usually produces fewer than five meteors per hour. But when these few meteors show up, they display large, bright fireballs that are fascinating to watch. The best part is that it doesn't matter whether you're north or south of the equator. Alpha Capricornids provide the same impressive view on both hemispheres.

body dual meteor shower

It's quite the opposite for the Southern Delta Aquariids, which are best viewed from Peru, Bolivia, and other places in the Southern tropics. Although you'll still see the shower from north of the equator, it's not as radiant. The Southern Delta Aquariids make a decent display for about a week, but you'll get the best view on the peak night, July 29 this year. Most meteors here are dim and don't leave glowing trails or turn into bright fireballs. Because the crescent moon will set early this year, the best time to watch the Delta Aquariids is early morning.

The most famous meteor shower, the Perseids, won't bring much of a show this year. They'll peak on the night of August 12 to 13, when the moon will already be 84% full. The bright moonlight will wash out most of the meteors, making it hard to see them. So if you're a stargazer, don't miss the dual meteor shower on July 29th!
Tags:  space, meteor-shower, alpha-capricornids, delta-aquariids
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment