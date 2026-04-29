DRM War Escalates as Hackers Crack Denuvo in All Single-Player Games





For years now, Denuvo was valued by publishers because it delayed piracy long enough to preserve the crucial launch window. That delay has become the real story now: HVBs reportedly arrive so fast that some releases can be played without the protection intact within hours, rather than weeks, and that has turned a once-feared (or much maligned, depending on who you ask) anti-tamper system into a moving target.









HVBs operate by inserting a software layer between the computer’s physical hardware and the operating system. In a standard setup, DRM software monitors the operating system for signs of tampering. A HVB creates a virtual environment where the game runs normally, but the hypervisor intercepts and modifies the data the DRM is trying to read. By redirecting the DRM’s requests or providing 'fake' successful responses from the hardware, the bypass allows the game to execute without ever actually triggering the anti-tamper security checks.





The HVB explosion (and straight-up declaration by popular game re-packer, Fitgirl) has prompted Irdeto, Denuvo’s parent company, to promise countermeasures. Apparently, the company is already working on updated security versions for affected games, while stressing that its response will not require Denuvo to move deeper into Ring -1 or kernel-level access. The company’s options appear to include detecting third-party hypervisors through CPU identifiers or timing checks, though each fix risks raising the burden on legitimate players as well.

2k and Denuvo work together to brick your game, requiring an always online connection:



Recent reports confirm that Denuvo Anti-Tamper, in partnership with 2K Games, has introduced a new restriction in several titles including NBA 2K25, NBA 2K26, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns.… pic.twitter.com/awFKHLu2Uq — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) April 26, 2026

According to Pirat_Nation (via X), 2K and Denuvo could also start imposing mandatory 14-day online checks for some titles, potentially making offline play harder by tying access to periodic server validation. That kind of solution may slow pirates, but it also shifts the inconvenience onto paying customers and raises preservation concerns if servers disappear or authentication breaks.