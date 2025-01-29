Doom + Doom II Patch Adds Multiplayer Mod Support To Raise Hell With Friends

Alongside this game-changing addition, the update also squashes a bunch of multiplayer bugs, including a particularly nasty issue where item pickups in co-op could get restricted to the host. Now, sharing ammo and power-ups should work as intended, which is a big deal when you're fighting off an army of cyberdemons in Antaresian Reliquary. To play with mods, all players need to subscribe to the same mod from the in-game menu, and the host must enable it before starting a session—pretty straightforward.





Why yes, that does say 42690 monsters. It'd go a lot faster with four players.



Still, this patch is a big deal for fans of the official port, which already offers modern niceties like high resolutions and smooth frame rates—things the original DOS version could only dream of with its sub-240p visuals and 35 FPS cap. While ZDoom remains the author's go-to for single-player modding mayhem, this update makes the KEX port a solid choice for online demon-slaying. If you've been looking for an easy way to blast through classic DOOM WADs with friends, now's the time to lock and load.





Sadly, you'll still have to use ZDoom to play as Highway Acceleroid Booster.