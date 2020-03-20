DOOM Eternal Shines With New NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready And AMD Radeon Adrenalin Drivers, Download Now





GameStop may have jumped the gun a bit yesterday by releasing DOOM Eternal a day early in its retail stores (in a bid to help stop the spread of COVID-19 according to a statement), but today is the game's "official" launch day. DOOM Eternal is highly anticipated, as it is the successor to the DOOM reboot that first hit the market in 2016.

In an effort to give gamers the best possible performance in DOOM Eternal, both NVIDIA and AMD have released new graphics drivers with specific optimizations for the game: GeForce Game Ready 442.74 WHQL and Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.3.1 respectively. With regards to DOOM Eternal, NVIDIA states, "The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for DOOM Eternal."

According to NVIDIA, the only fixed issue in the new driver set involves a black screen that would occur when using Alt+Tab in Red Dead Redemption 2. However, there are still a number of known issues with the GeForce Game Ready 442.74 WHQL drivers:

[SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]

[DOOM Eternal]: Error occurs in the game while capturing Super Resolution (AI Upres) Image with Ansel.[200597765]

[Doom Eternal]: The game frame rate drops when using the Steam in-game FPS counter. [200593988] This issue also occurs with non-NVIDIA graphics hardware.

[DOOM Eternal][HDR]: The game flickers when OS HDR is set to OFF and in-game HDR is set to ON.[2874172]

To work around, enable “Play HDR games and apps” from the Windows HD Color Settings menu.

[Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Game may display white flashes when player approaches a wall. [2887940]

[Call of Duty – Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]

[Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]

To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.

For its part, AMD states the new driver releases will help gamers "achieve up to 5% better performance playing Doom Eternal (Ultra Nightmare settings) at 1920x1080p on the Radeon RX 5700XT with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.3.1, versus Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.2.2."

AMD also adds that there is specific support now included for Half-Life: Alyx (which launches next week) and Ghost Recon Breakpoint (via the Vulkan API). There are also four new Vulkan extensions that have been added:

VK_EXT_post_depth_coverage

VK_KHR_shader_non_semantic_info

VK_EXT_texel_buffer_alignment

VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_cache_control

In addition to support for those three new games, AMD has also fixed a slew of bugs in its drivers:

Frame skipping or choppy audio may be experienced in videos captured using Radeon ReLive.

Some games may experience stutter while using Instant Replay or third-party applications that stream or perform screen capture.

Hotkeys may fail to apply to scenes in ReLive scene editor when the scene has a custom name.

Webcam elements may fail to appear on screen when a custom location is set during ReLive recording.

AMD A-Series/E-Series APU Processors will reflect older Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition Settings user interface.

Zero RPM toggle may fail to reset or appear when disabling advanced fan tuning options in Performance Tuning.

Radeon Software may automatically close when a live stream is started or stopped.

Desktop cursor may intermittently remain visible after toggling Radeon Software’s overlay in some games.

Red Dead Redemption 2™ may experience a blank screen when launched using the Vulkan® API.

Radeon Software may experience an application crash, or a system TDR may occur, when VRAM reaches 8GB or more with HBCC enabled on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

DOOM™ may experience an intermittent system hang or application crash during gameplay.

Space Engineers™ may experience an application or hang during gameplay when Grass Density is turned on.

A system hang or black screen may occur when exiting SteamVR™ with multi display system configurations.

Monster Hunter World™: Iceborne may have lower than expected performance in some areas of the game on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

Video playback may exhibit corruption on Interlaced content in Movies and TV on Ryzen 3000 with Radeon Graphics Processors.

PassMark™ may experience an application hang on some Ryzen with Radeon Graphics Processors.

On Radeon RX Vega and older discrete GPUs and on APUs, enabling integer display scaling could result in a reduction of frame rate.

Integer display scaling may not show up as available in Radeon Software on some GCN-based GPUs.

The default hotkeys for recording and taking a screenshot with Radon ReLive have been updated. Recording is now 'Ctrl + Shift + E' by default and Screenshot is now 'Ctrl + Shift + I' by default.

There's also a [nearly as long] list of known issues that are found in Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.3.1, which you can read here.

You can download the latest drivers from NVIDIA and AMD using the links below: