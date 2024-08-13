CATEGORIES
home News

Doom 2 Modded With Ray Tracing? Oh Hell Yeah!

by Alan VelascoTuesday, August 13, 2024, 09:44 AM EDT
doom 2 racy tracing mod hero
Last week Doom fans got a nice surprise when Doom and Doom II got upgraded with a re-release that brought several quality-of-life improvements to these classic titles. However, there was one modern update that was missing -- ray tracing. Well, that’s no longer the case after Shirokii released a mod that includes realtime path tracing for Doom II.

According to the release announcement posted on Mod DB, “realtime path tracing allows shadows, reflections and global illumination without any prebaking. Everything has a shadow. Emissive maps contribute to lighting. Volumetric lighting is traced to simulate a dense atmosphere.”


This mod uses the RTGL1 renderer previously utilized to bring ray tracing to other classic titles such as Half-Life, Quake 1 and Serious Sam TFE. However, it goes a step further by adding several new features, including support for NVIDIA DLSS3, AMD FSR3, HDR monitor support, particle-based fluids (for the blood), and performance tweaks. There’s also experimental support for RTX Remix.

The end result is stunning, with enemies and locations imparting a more ominous feeling. Seeing a set of lights on the ground partially illuminate a hallway that is mostly covered in blood will certainly stop someone in their tracks. Moreover, seeing a character’s reflections in a mirror is equally as impressive.

It looks and feels like a completely different game with this new mod, which might not sit well with purists who want the original experience. However, for those who feel the changes go too far it’s possible to easily switch back and forth between this new mod and the original look. For download and installation instructions, click here.
Tags:  mod, bethesda, id-Software, ray-tracing, doom-ii
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment