Don’t Miss These Ten Amazon Sound Bar Deals Under $150
With Cyber Monday nearly upon us, tech deals abound. Right now, for example, there are some outstanding deals on sound bars available that can crank your home theater to eleven this holiday season.
Leading off, we have the Polk Audio Signa S2 Soundbar and Subwoofer combo for $149 flat, which is a 40% saving off the regular price. The S2 kit is a 2.1-channel setup with Dolby Digital surround support, and it's Bluetooth equipped for broad compatibility with a wide range of devices, from smartphones to televisions. As mentioned, this bundle includes a compact wireless subwoofer as well, which “reproduces deep bass impact you can feel, creating a room-filling and immersive home theater and music listening experience.”
Next, we have the Vizio V-Series 2.1 Compact Home Theater Soundbar for $129.99, or 19% off the regular price. This is yet another well-known brand at an incredibly reasonable price. Once again, this is a 2.1-channel setup with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X sound enhancement support, to make for a premium listening experience. Another neat feature is the 3.5mm Aux or “Persistent Bluetooth,” which Vizio advertises as a feature to let you “you to use your voice to control your Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant devices through the soundbar.”
To wrap things up, we have the Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar at $98 even, or 25% off the regular price. If you do not have space for a subwoofer, this option drops the extra box and should pump out more bass than a television's integrated speakers. This soundbar sports a bass reflex speaker setup, which is a type of tuned enclosure with an port, usually in the back, to allow for sound channeling and deeper, better overall sound quality. Beyond that, this soundbar is similarly equipped to the others with Bluetooth and a USB port to allow music to be played from your other devices besides the TV.
While these three highlighted deals are great, plenty more are available in our list below. If you manage to snag any of these deals, though, let us know about it in the comments below.
- Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar - $149 (40% off)
- VIZIO V-Series 2.1 Compact Home Theater Sound Bar/Subwoofer - $129.99 (19% off)
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar - $99.99 (17% off)
- Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar - $98 (25% off)
- SAMSUNG HW-C450 2.1ch Soundbar/Subwoofer - $137.99 (30% off)
- BESTISAN 100 Watt 40 Inch TV Sound Bar - $71.96 (28% off)
- Yamaha Audio SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar - $129.95 (28% off)
- Nylavee Sound Bars for TV with Subwoofer - $98.99 (24% off)
- PHILIPS Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer - $144.48 (15% off)
- RIOWOIS Sound Bar/Subwoofer - $63.99 (41% off)