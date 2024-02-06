Don't Forget Your Apple Vision Pro Password Or You'll Be In For A Major Headache
Owners of Apple’s Vision Pro Headset who forget their passcode and need it to be reset will be in for an ordeal compared to how the process works on other Apple devices. Users are being told by Apple that in order to reset their passcode, they will need to visit an Apple store or send the device back to the company by mail. It’s a massive hurdle for someone to jump over after spending at least $3,499 to get the device.
What makes matters worse is that if a user inputs incorrect passcodes too many times in an attempt to be able to use the headset they will eventually be locked out. This will require sending the Vision Pro to Apple, which will then reset the device. The resetting process includes erasing any of the content currently stored on the headset. So any media downloaded or created will be lost.
A puzzling design choice is that the Vision Pro doesn’t have a USB-C port, which might have been useful in situations such as this. Not having this port means it’s not possible to easily connect the headset to a Mac to try and troubleshoot any issues, including resetting a passcode. Apple does make a USB-C strap available to connect Vision Pro to a Mac, however, it’s targeted at developers and costs a staggering $300. At that price, Apple's $19 polishing cloth almost seems reasonable.
In a device seemingly full of rough edges, this seems like the roughest edge of all. It’s surprising that Apple doesn’t have a better process in place for handling this situation. Hopefully a better solution is on the horizon with a future software update where users can use one of their other Apple devices to be able to get back up and running. Until then, try really hard not to forget your passcode.