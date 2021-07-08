Dodge Teases Its First Electric eMuscle Car Shredding All 4 Tires In Glorious Smoky Burnout





When we think about the electric vehicle revolution, Dodge is probably the last brand that comes to mind. After all, Fiat-Chrysler is famous for throwing epic Hemi V8 engines into just about anything with four wheels, including the 797 horsepower Challenger SRT Hellcat and the 710 horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat

The Dodge brand knows that it is being dragged kicking and screaming into an electrified future, which is why it today teased its upcoming all-electric muscle car. However, Dodge chief Tim Kuniskis interestingly claims that the brand "will not sell EVs." Instead, Kuniskis wants the vehicles to be called "eMuscle," perhaps to mask the stigma of owning an EV for its gasoline-swilling owner-base. Of course, disavowing the EV label doesn't make much sense when you think about it, but we'll leave that for Dodge to explain.

There's a limit to how far car companies can push current internal combustion engines while keeping emissions and fuel efficiency in check, so the next logical step is switching to electric. And in Dodge's case, it showed off a quick glimpse at its eMuscle car with an LED light bar prominently displayed upfront. We can also make out a triangular Dodge logo, which recalls the brand's classic logo from decades past. But, overall, we're getting some strong vibes of the 1968 Charger from what little we can see.

However, what's most interesting about this quick teaser is that it shows all four tires performing a smokey burnout. So at least in its top trims, this eMuscle car will be channeling power to all four wheels (which probably means that it will at least have a dual-motor setup available).

While the current Challenger SRT Hellcat is pumping out nearly 800 horsepower, this eMuscle car has the potential to eclipse that figure easily. For example, the Tesla Model S Plaid doles out 1,020 horsepower from triple electric motors and can hit 60 mph in around 2 seconds. Likewise, the massive GMC Hummer EV generates up to 1,000 horsepower in its top trim and can go from a standstill to 60 mph in 3 seconds (which is an amazing feat for such a big vehicle).

We have no question that Dodge could put up some equally scintillating numbers with its EV eMuscle, but we'll have to wait until 2024 to see it, according to the company.