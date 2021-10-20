DJI's Ronin 4D With LiDAR And Built-In Gimbal Is World's First 4-Axis 8K Cinema Cam





We don't talk about specialty cameras much around these parts, usually because those discussion require deep technical detail, full of industry jargon about the optical characteristics of the device. That's not the case when talking about DJI's new Ronin 4D cinema camera, though. Sure, we could talk about the ultra-wide aperture and support for third-party lenses, its full-frame 8K sensor, and how it supports up to ISO 5000 for low-light shooting. That stuff isn't nearly as interesting as the real standout features on the Ronin 4D, namely its LIDAR-based autofocus system, its four-axis image stabilization tech, and the proprietary processor that controls it all.

DJI claims that the Ronin 4D is the first camera with "active Z-axis" stabilization, and based on its example footage, that claim seems legit. Despite being a rather small handheld camera rig—much smaller than it looks in the stand-alone pictures; see below—the footage coming out of the Ronin 4D looks like it's being recorded on a dolly.





A control-side view of the Ronin 4D showing the attached PROSSD module.



In addition to the impressive stabilization, the Ronin 4D also uses neural-network-powered technology to automatically track subjects on the move, allowing for complex tracking shots in a single take. That includes adjusting scene composition, including the focus of the shot, automatically. Focus adjustment is done using a bespoke LiDAR range finder that hits 43,200 ranging points out to ten meters, allowing for extremely precise measurement of distance and location of subjects without relying on surface textures or "hunting for edges."







That box above the lens is the LiDAR module.

You don't have to use auto-focus if you don't want to, though, and the LiDAR module still doesn't go wasted if you prefer to do it yourself. In manual mode, the LiDAR module can still provide a readout of the distance to its focus points, allowing you to focus with high precision quickly, and in addition to the traditional fully-manual mode, DJI also offers a mode called "Automated Manual Focus" which is essentially auto-focus with support for manual adjustments at any time.







A big pile of accessories for the Ronin 4D.

