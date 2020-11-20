CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillFriday, November 20, 2020, 10:46 AM EDT

DJI Black Friday Sale Takes Flight With Hot Deals On Mavic Mini, Osmo Action, And Osmo Pocket

mavic mini
Black Friday is fast approaching, but that hasn't stopped retailers and companies from offering their own early discounts ahead of next week. The latest company to jump on the bandwagon is DJI, which not only makes popular aerial drones, but also stabilized cameras that you can use to capture action shots.

The first big discount comes on the Mavic Mini, which is DJI's entry-level drone that still packs quite a punch. You can get the standard Mavic Mini, which comes with the drone, a remote, and a battery for $359 (which represents a $40 discount). However, we think that your best course of action is to go with the Mavic Mini Fly More Combo, which adds in two extra batteries, a battery charging dock, propeller guards, extra propellers, and a carrying case for $449 (a $50 savings).

mavic mini 2
DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo

It should be noted that the $449 price is the same starting price as the new Mini 2, which we reviewed here. The DJI Mini 2 has some worthy upgrades like a longer operating range and 4K video recording, but its Fly More Combo will set you back $599. You can read our review of the Mini 2 here.

Moving on, DJI also has some much smaller discounts [relatively speaking compared to the MSRP] on the Mavic 2 Pro and the Mavic 2 Zoom (read our review here). Both are highly capable professionally-oriented drones, and in this case are discounted by $60 each. It's definitely not a big discount by any means, but every little bit counts when you're talking about a $1,200+ drone.

mavic 2 pro

Switching gears a bit, we come to the Osmo Action camera, which is available for a hefty discount. The standard Osmo Action, which is available with a Charging Kit as a free gift from DJI, is priced at just $199 (a $170 savings over its normal price). If you go with the Osmo Action & Ready to Go Kit, you're looking at $399, which is a $99 savings over the normal price.

osmo action

Finally, we come to the Osmo Pocket, which was recently replaced by the Pocket 2. Given that it isn't the new kid on the block anymore, DJI is discounting the stabilized camera from $369 to just $249.

osmo pocket

All of these deals are available while supplies last, so get moving if you’re in the market for some sweet air- (or land-) based camera action.


Tags:  black friday, Amazon, dji, osmo pocket, mavic mini, osmo action

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms