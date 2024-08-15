Subscribe To Disney+? Disney Says Your Family Can’t Sue If You Die At Its Park





The plaintiff, Jeffrey Piccolo, is suing Disney for $50,000 after his wife, Kanokporn Tangsuan, died from an allergic reaction from food she ate while at the resort in 2023. The couple, and Piccolo’s mother-in-law, dined at Raglan Road Irish Pub in Disney Springs, which is part of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Piccolo claims the couple chose the restaurant because they felt it would have proper safeguards against serving dairy and nuts, which Tangsuan was allergic to.





Here's the twist. The entertainment giant argues that when someone signs up for a Disney+ trial, they are not only banned from sharing passwords , but also required to arbitrate all disputes with the company, and therefore a judge should toss out the wrongful death lawsuit filed against it.



