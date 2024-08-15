Subscribe To Disney+? Disney Says Your Family Can’t Sue If You Die At Its Park
Piccolo’s lawyer, Brian Denney, called Disney’s argument “preposterous” and the idea that signing up for a free trial of Disney+ would negate any ability for someone to file a wrongful death suit “with any Disney affiliate or subsidiary, is so outrageously unreasonable and unfair as to shock the judicial conscience, and this Court should not enforce such an agreement.”
The widower noted in the lawsuit that the waiter had guaranteed the couple certain foods could be made allergen-free, and it was confirmed “several more times.” The filing listed Tangsuan as having ordered a vegan fritter, scallops, onion rings, and a vegan shepherd’s pie. While some of the food was not marked as being allergen-free, Piccolo claims the waiter assured the couple it was.
Tangsuan went shopping in the Disney Springs area after eating, where she eventually began “suffering from a severe acute allergic reaction.” While Tangsuan did use an Epi-Pen, she eventually died from “anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system.”
In response to the lawsuit, a Disney spokesperson remarked, “We are deeply saddened by the family’s loss and understand their grief. Given that this restaurant is neither owned nor operated by Disney, we are merely defending ourselves against the plaintiff’s attorney’s attempt to include us in their lawsuit against the restaurant.”
According to reports, the $50,000 lawsuit is for the emotional distress, loss of companionship and protection, loss of income, and medical and funeral expenses Tangsuan’s death caused Piccolo. When it comes to Disney and how it is responding… “The word I’m searching for — I can’t say, because there’s preschool toys present.”