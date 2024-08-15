CATEGORIES
home News

Subscribe To Disney+? Disney Says Your Family Can’t Sue If You Die At Its Park

by Tim SweezyThursday, August 15, 2024, 11:29 AM EDT
hero mickey minnie mouse disney
While a widower filed a lawsuit against Disney Parks and Resorts for the wrongful death of his wife, Disney wants the case thrown out because the man signed up for a free month of Disney+ in 2019. 

The plaintiff, Jeffrey Piccolo, is suing Disney for $50,000 after his wife, Kanokporn Tangsuan, died from an allergic reaction from food she ate while at the resort in 2023. The couple, and Piccolo’s mother-in-law, dined at Raglan Road Irish Pub in Disney Springs, which is part of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Piccolo claims the couple chose the restaurant because they felt it would have proper safeguards against serving dairy and nuts, which Tangsuan was allergic to. 

Here's the twist. The entertainment giant argues that when someone signs up for a Disney+ trial, they are not only banned from sharing passwords, but also required to arbitrate all disputes with the company, and therefore a judge should toss out the wrongful death lawsuit filed against it. 

Piccolo’s lawyer, Brian Denney, called Disney’s argument “preposterous” and the idea that signing up for a free trial of Disney+ would negate any ability for someone to file a wrongful death suit “with any Disney affiliate or subsidiary, is so outrageously unreasonable and unfair as to shock the judicial conscience, and this Court should not enforce such an agreement.”

disney world castle

The widower noted in the lawsuit that the waiter had guaranteed the couple certain foods could be made allergen-free, and it was confirmed “several more times.” The filing listed Tangsuan as having ordered a vegan fritter, scallops, onion rings, and a vegan shepherd’s pie. While some of the food was not marked as being allergen-free, Piccolo claims the waiter assured the couple it was.

Tangsuan went shopping in the Disney Springs area after eating, where she eventually began “suffering from a severe acute allergic reaction.” While Tangsuan did use an Epi-Pen, she eventually died from “anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system.”

In response to the lawsuit, a Disney spokesperson remarked, “We are deeply saddened by the family’s loss and understand their grief. Given that this restaurant is neither owned nor operated by Disney, we are merely defending ourselves against the plaintiff’s attorney’s attempt to include us in their lawsuit against the restaurant.”

According to reports, the $50,000 lawsuit is for the emotional distress, loss of companionship and protection, loss of income, and medical and funeral expenses Tangsuan’s death caused Piccolo. When it comes to Disney and how it is responding… “The word I’m searching for — I can’t say, because there’s preschool toys present.”
Tags:  Lawsuit, (NYSE:DIS), disney+, disney resort
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment