Heads Up: The Disk Wipe Feature In Windows 11 And 10 Can Leave Your Data Behind

Earlier today, we reported on a circumstance in which NVMe SSDs can lose your data , which is a bad situation when you need to preserve said data. However, it turns out that both Windows 11 and 10 have the opposite problem. Sometimes you do want your data to disappear, as when wiping a device clean, but it appears Windows version 21H2 has trouble letting go of some files when wiped.Both Windows 10 and 11 support OneDrive’s Known Folder Move (KFM) feature, which redirects the Desktop, Documents, and Photos folders to OneDrive without disturbing their regular location within File Explorer. When KFM is enabled, OneDrive Files on Demand adds a green check mark icon to these folders, indicating that the files are stored on the local drive, as well as in OneDrive. This feature is handy for moving to a new device, as the Desktop, Documents, and Photos folders on the new device will sync with the folders stored in OneDrive, bringing over all the files stored in those folders on your old device.