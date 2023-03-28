Diablo IV Data Mining Discovers DirectStorage SSD Support For Hella-Fast Load Times





A Reddit thread has confirmed the existence of Microsoft's DirectStorage API in the Diablo 4 beta. This revelation was found in the game’s internal files where a direct storage DLL file was found. If this isn’t chalked up to a mishap by the developers, Diablo 4 could see some massive loading time improvements in the future thanks to Direct Storage API integration.

DirectStorage is a new Microsoft API that is designed to reroute streams of storage data from the CPU to the GPU for the purpose of decompression. Due to the highly parallelized nature of GPUs, decompression can be processed at a much faster rate GPUs, which frees up the CPU to do other tasks and allows for significantly faster loading times. It can also accelerate data streaming on the fly when the GPU needs access to an object or texture immediately. The latter is becoming especially important as games continue to increase graphical fidelity with higher and higher resolution textures and assets. With DirectStorage, GPUs can access higher-quality textures and assets from the internal storage drive at a much faster rate, which will help keep frame rates high and reduce stuttering.



