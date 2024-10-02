CATEGORIES
Diablo IV Vessel Of Hatred: Preload Times, New Rewards And Everything You Need To Know

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, October 02, 2024, 09:41 AM EDT
diablo iv
Diablo IV builds on the popular franchise that has been around for what seems like the lifetime of PC gaming. This month, the popular title gets a new expansion for players to continue the action. Diablo IV: Vessel Of Hatred will build on the main campaign and allow you to continue with an existing character, or go directly to a new expansion campaign. There are plenty of new rewards and a plethora of new content and skill sets for players to explore. 

If you are excited to play, the official release date is October 7th, 7PM EDT. You can pre-load in order to be prepared for the launch, on both PC and console. If you own the game through Battle.net, you can pre-load already as of September 30th. Consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation will be able to pre-load on October 5th at 7 PM EDT. You can also pre-download the expansion and Seasons content even if you have not yet purchased the Vessel Of Hatred product, but will need to buy in order to play. 

Blizzard is a big fan of this franchise too, with reports that it has done very well financially with $1 Billion dollars coming in thanks to micro transactions. Of course, you can expect various flavors of the this expansion, such as Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions. These will be $39.99, $59.99, and $89.99 respectively.


Some of the neat new additions to the game will be a new max level of 60, with a new difficulties system. The Paragon max level will also be 300, with various system changes. New class skills for each class, plus 2 new character slots are also on the menu. New Seasonal content and Season rewards will also be added. 

New regions have also been added, such as the Nahantu Region which loads of new monsters and dungeons to explore. There are even more rewards baked in, such as the Reins of the Longfur Beast if players complete the Dark Citadel between October 8th and November 8th. You can also earn a reward for streaming the game, called the Sea of Voices Weapon bundle. 

launch times

Blizzard clearly wants players to not only purchase the expansion, but have significant playtime with the game. Many of these updates are designed for players to seek and complete as many objectives as possible, which keeps players engaged for what could be an eternity. 

The original Diablo IV release had some teething server issues, so hopefully by the expansion release date everything will run smoothly on that front. You can gleam the full details of the expansion from Blizzard's news post, including other reward information. 
