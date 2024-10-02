Diablo IV Vessel Of Hatred: Preload Times, New Rewards And Everything You Need To Know

Some of the neat new additions to the game will be a new max level of 60, with a new difficulties system. The Paragon max level will also be 300, with various system changes. New class skills for each class, plus 2 new character slots are also on the menu. New Seasonal content and Season rewards will also be added.New regions have also been added, such as the Nahantu Region which loads of new monsters and dungeons to explore. There are even more rewards baked in, such as the Reins of the Longfur Beast if players complete the Dark Citadel between October 8th and November 8th. You can also earn a reward for streaming the game, called the Sea of Voices Weapon bundle.Blizzard clearly wants players to not only purchase the expansion, but have significant playtime with the game. Many of these updates are designed for players to seek and complete as many objectives as possible, which keeps players engaged for what could be an eternity.