Diablo IV Vessel Of Hatred: Preload Times, New Rewards And Everything You Need To Know

Diablo IV builds on the popular franchise that has been around for what seems like the lifetime of PC gaming. This month, the popular title gets a new expansion for players to continue the action. Diablo IV: Vessel Of Hatred will build on the main campaign and allow you to continue with an existing character, or go directly to a new expansion campaign. There are plenty of new rewards and a plethora of new content and skill sets for players to explore.If you are excited to play, the official release date is October 7th, 7PM EDT. You can pre-load in order to be prepared for the launch, on both PC and console. If you own the game through Battle.net, you can pre-load already as of September 30th. Consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation will be able to pre-load on October 5th at 7 PM EDT. You can also pre-download the expansion and Seasons content even if you have not yet purchased the Vessel Of Hatred product, but will need to buy in order to play.Blizzard is a big fan of this franchise too, with reports that it has done very well financially with $1 Billion dollars coming in thanks to micro transactions. Of course, you can expect various flavors of the this expansion, such as Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions. These will be $39.99, $59.99, and $89.99 respectively.