by Brandon HillTuesday, April 13, 2021, 09:57 AM EDT

Dell XPS 13 Tiger Lake Laptop Gains Sweet Optional 13.4-inch 3.5K OLED Display

We've always been big fans of the XPS 13 line of mobile devices (in both laptop and 2-in-1 form-factors), and now Dell is stepping up its game when it comes to displays. The XPS 13 was last refreshed in early 2020, and with that design switch-up came a shift to a 13.4-inch IPS 16:10 display panel available in 1920x1200 or 3840x2400 resolutions.

Now, Dell is adding another display to the options sheet, and it's a beauty: a 13.4-inch Infinity Edge OLED touch panel with a resolution of 3456x2160. The company promises 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, 400-nit brightness rating, and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio to deliver inky blacks and "true-to-life color" in just about any scenario.

According to Dell, the new OLED display option be a $300 upcharge for those willing to lay out the cash. It should be noted that the other specs and options remain the same as with Dell's September 2020 refresh. That means that you'll get an Intel [Tiger Lake] Core i3-1115G4 processor at the low-end, with a Core i7-1185G7 being the top offering. Up to 32GB of onboard RAM can be selected, while SSD capacity ranges from 256GB to 2TB.

The XPS 13 has an integrated 52 WHr battery nestled within its CNC machined aluminum chassis. The palm rest is configurable in black carbon fiber or white woven glass fiber. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports included, along with a microSD card reader for either storage expansion or importing photos from your D-SLR. Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 are supported either a Killer AX1650 or Killer AX500-DBS combo card. Finally, Dell says that the XPS 13 weighs in at 2.64-pounds, or 2.8 pounds for touch display models.

The XPS 13 family starts at $999 and is available to purchase now.

