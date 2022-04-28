Dell's Futuristic Redesigned XPS 13 Plus Laptop Flagship Is Orderable Now
Dell announced the retooled XPS 13 Plus during CES 2022, and the company said it redesigned the laptop from the ground up. However, for fans of the past design there are some similarities and the new XPS 13 Plus is still very much a premium laptop inside and out. Dell states that it has stripped away the unnecessary and streamlined features "to deliver a complete, seamless experience".
The new simplistic exterior of the XPS 13 Plus is aimed at keeping your creativity the focus, as you utilize its beautiful edge-to-edge 13.4" display. The four-sided InfinityEdge display delivers a virtually borderless viewing experience. However, there are also four panel options available that include resolutions of 4K (3840x2400) OLED, 3.5K (3456x2160) OLED, and two FHD+ (1920x1200) IPS options.
When it comes to audio, Dell says that you will enjoy louder sound and broader dynamic range with an improved speaker design. Audio includes two up-firing speakers that are hidden underneath the keyboard, while down-firing speakers are in the bottom of the chassis. The quad-speaker design includes 8W total output. As for mics, there is a dual microphone array for better noise cancellation on Zoom calls.
Even with such a thin and light profile, 0.60 inches (15.28mm) thin and 2.73 pounds (1.24 kilograms), the XPS 13 Plus is one of the first to be designed to an Intel 12th Gen Core Alder Lake P 28W specification. While it is the most powerful XPS 13 yet, it still drops in at around the same footprint as its predecessors. Dell is also taking an eco-conscious approach with this machine. The company states it is employing aluminum processed with hydro-power in the chassis to reduce the carbon footprint and is using 100% recycled or renewable materials for its new packaging.
As previously noted, powering the new XPS 13 Plus are Intel's 12th Gen Core-P processors based on the Alder Lake architecture. You can choose between several different options that include: Core i7-1280P, Core i7-1270P, Core i7-1260P, and Core i5-1240P. Each can be paired with 8GB to 32GB of LPDDR5-5200 memory in a dual channel config, and up to 2TB of PCIe 4 SSD storage.
You can view all the options and pricing for the XPS 13 Plus laptop on Dell's website, as well as purchase one today if you like. However, we'd suggest maybe waiting for HotHardware's full deep-dive review, which will be coming shortly.