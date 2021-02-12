Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9310) With 32GB RAM And 512GB SSD Discounted By $360 For A Limited Time





In late 2020, we took a long, hard look at Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 (9310) convertible. The XPS 13 family -- in both laptop and 2-in-1 configurations -- have long been well-respected in the ultraportable segment, and the latest XPS 13 2-in-1 is no exception.

We came away impressed with the machine’s 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display, its aluminum and carbon fiber construction, and its fast and efficient Tiger Lake processor. Today, Amazon is running a pretty sweet deal on the convertible, which knocks off $360 the price of a near-flagship configuration.

The unit currently on sale comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, a generous 32GB of 4267MHz LPDDR4x memory, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The XPS 13 2-in-1 in this configuration has a list price of $1,799, but is currently discounted to just $1,439. This is one of Amazon's Lightning Deals, so the offer expires in roughly 15 hours.



Dell XPS 2-in-1 (9310), 13.4" FHD+, Core i7-1165G7, 32GB LPDDR4x, 512GB SSD $1,439 @ Amazon

There are still further discounts to be had if you're willing to go through Amazon Warehouse Deals. You can get the same laptop in varying conditions for much less. An XPS 2-in-1 in Good Condition with some "small cosmetic imperfections" is available for just $1,266. Likewise, you can get an example in Very Good Condition with "minor imperfections" for $1,324. If you want to go this route, browse the Amazon Warehouse Deals section here.

Given that this is a Tiger Lake-based system, it comes with 12th generation Iris Xe graphics onboard, and wireless duties are taken care of by a Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 module with Bluetooth 5.1. There's a fingerprint sensor onboard with Windows Hello support, and a pair of stereo speakers tuned by Waves Maxx Audio. The XPS 13 2-in-1 is also equipped with the latest incarnation of Dell's MagLev keyboard, which uses repelling magnets to allow the keys to "float" in place when not being pressed upon.

Be sure to check out HotHardware’s full review of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9310).