Dell Premium 14 And 16 Laptops Unveiled As Spiritual Successors To XPS





It's only fitting that on Throwback Thursday, we're bidding an official farewell to Dell's iconic XPS brand and saying hello to its spiritual successor, called Dell Premium. Dell had already announced (back at CES) that it was killing off the XPS brand, but what's being announced today is the "next wave of Dell's flagship laptops" to use the new Dell Premium nomenclature. They include the Dell 16 Premium and Dell 14 Premium.





You can probably figure out the main difference between to the two without putting on your Sherlock Holmes deer stalker hat, but in case it needs clarifying, the Dell 16 Premium sports a 16.3-inch display while the Dell 14 Premium rocks a more compact 14.5-inch panel, both with Dell's sleek InfinityEdge bezel design language.







Dell 16 Premium in the Platinum colorway (Graphite also available)





The differences mostly boil down to physical size, though there are some key differences. For the Dell 16 Premium, buyers can opt for a 2K (1920x1200) non-touch display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, 2,000:1 contrast ratio, 100% sRGB coverage, and Dolby Vision support; or a more premium 4K (3840x2400) OLED screen with touch support, the same 120Hz variable refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, Dolby Vision support, and VESA's DisplayHDR 500 certification.





For the Dell 14 Premium, buyers can also choose between two models, including a 2K IPS option with the same specs as as the Dell 16 Premium, and an OLED panel with a 3200x2000 resolution that otherwise offers up the same specs as the bigger screen.















"Staying true to the XPS tradition, the new Dell Premium laptops uphold the signature craftsmanship and innovation that customers know and love – stunning displays, elevated and smooth finishes, monochromatic colors and cutting-edge technology. The new name signals a fresh chapter — one that makes it easier than ever to find the right PC while providing the same exceptional quality, design and performance," Dell explains





Configuration options abound, but the heart and soul of these new laptops is Intel's latest-generation Core Ultra 200H series processors based on Arrow Lake. For the bigger Dell Premium model, that means a choice between the Core Ultra 9 285H, Core Ultra 7 265H, or Core Ultra 7 255H. The Dell 14 Premium, meanwhile, skips the 285H option.





Both can be configured with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X-8400 memory and up to 4TB of PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD) storage.





For graphics, the Dell 16 Premium is offering a GeForce RTX 5060 at launch, followed by a few more options later down the line, including a GeForce RTX 5070, GeForce RTX 5050 , or Intel Arc 140T. As for the smaller Dell 14 Premium, you can choose between the Arc 140T or GeForce RTX 4050.





Other notable bits include three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports with DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery, a microSDXC card slot, full-size keyboard with backlighting, 1080p webcam, and Killer Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity. Additionally, the Dell Premium 16 can optionally be configured with Thunderbolt 5 instead of Thunderbolt 4 if choosing the GeForce RTX 5070 GPU option.



