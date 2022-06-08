Dell's Precision 7865 Packs Threadripper Pro Power Proving HEDT Is Alive And Kicking

It's true that HEDT as a concept hasn't been a primary focus in the consumer DIY market this generation, but those platforms continue to live on where they originated: in the workstation market. Indeed, Threadripper's not dead. One case in point is the new Precision 7865 workstations announced by Dell today, which come strapped with AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO WX-series CPUs sporting between 12 and 64 Zen 3 cores in a single socket.





Make no mistake; these are real workstation systems. You get a giant CPU with a 280W TDP, eight RDIMM slots supporting up to 1TB of ECC DDR4 memory running at 3200 MT/s, and your choice of graphics cards ranging from the baseline NVIDIA T400 all the way up to the 32GB AMD Radeon Pro W6800 or the 48GB NVIDIA RTX A6000.

Storage options include almost whatever you want. You can have Dell ship you the machine with a single 2.5" 500GB hard drive, if you want, or you can outfit it with RAID controllers and PCIe SSDs for up to 56 TB of local storage. A discrete TPM is included, too, so you don't have to worry about any weird AMD fTPM issues.



