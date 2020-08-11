Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise Debuts With 4K Display And Marathon Runtime

Dell is making a bid for business customers in search of a premium Chromebook with its newly launched Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise, a 14-inch laptop (or 2-in-1, if you prefer to call it that) co-developed with Intel as part of the Project Athena innovation program. It offers a 4K display, long battery life, and a host of interesting features.





"This is not just another Chromebook," said Rahul Tikoo, senior vice president, Commercial Product Group, Dell Technologies. "Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise. Employees will appreciate its sleek design and collaboration features that help them navigate new work dynamics, while IT managers have the management and security features they expect when deploying devices in a corporate environment."





To that end, it includes things support for Chrome Enterprise to remotely manage, deploy, and implement policies; VMWare Workspace ONE integration; Unified Workspace security solutions; and ProSupport Plus to help ease headaches for IT admins.









Buyers can choose between a machined aluminum or carbon fiber finish, starting at just 3.07 pounds. There are various display options, culminating in a 4K panel, which Dell claims is the first to feature low blue light at that resolution on this type of Chromebook. However, users who opt for the 4K display will have to forego touch support, as found on some of the 1080p options.





Initially the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise is being offered with Intel's 10th generation Core i5-10310U ( Comet Lake ) processor. Sometime soon, Dell says it will be adding Core i3 processors to the mix as well, for buyers who want to save a few bucks.









Models come with 8GB or 16GB of RAM. On the storage side, Dell is offering high-speed 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB M.2 NVMe SSDs. Other features include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 wireless connectivity, along with LTE broadband, and a spattering of USB 3.2 ports.





The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise is available now starting at $1,299. Upcoming configurations with Core i3 processors will start at $1,099.

