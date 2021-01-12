Alienware M15 R4 And M17 R4 Laptops Refreshed With RTX 30, Aurora Desktop Embraces Ryzen 9 5950X





Over the years, Dell has produced some sleek yet almost alien in appearance products, hence the Alienware brand. These computers have always been on the bleeding-edge of technology, and Dell continues that trend at CES 2021 . We get to see a refresh of the Alienware m15, m17, and Alienware Aurora R10, which should pack a punch for gaming and productivity.

Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4









Besides the GPU and CPU, these laptops can pack up to 32GB of DDR4 at 2933Mhz, and up to 4TB of NVMe PCIe storage in RAID 0 with 512GB of SSD storage for whatever else. The 15.6” m15 can have a 1080p 300Hz display or a 4K OLED 60Hz display with Tobii Eyetracking. The 17.3” m17 can be configured with either a 1080p 144Hz display, a 1080p 360Hz display, or a 4K 60Hz display with Tobii Eyetracking included. If you are interested in picking up an Alienware m15 or m17, they will be available on January 26 with a starting price of $2149.99 for both.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Desktop



