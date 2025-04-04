Dell's AlienFX Kit Solves Alienware Area-51 Motherboard Swap Issue And It's Cheap
So, this new package from Dell, simply named the "AlienFX board cable conversion kit", gives you that ability. It adapts the non-standard front-panel, lighting, and fan connectors from the Alienware Area-51 chassis to attach to a standard ATX DIY motherboard. This is actually a great move on the part of Dell and we're happy to see the company combating E-waste.
ATX12VO is a solid improvement over the original ATX standard because it removes the need for the bulky and awkward 24-pin motherboard power connector, but it hasn't seen mainstream adoption in the DIY market yet. As a result, the motherboard you're putting in your Area-51 chassis probably doesn't have ATX12VO support, and that means you'll need a new power supply, too.
Even still, we're impressed that Dell is offering this kit to encourage re-use of its frankly quite nice-looking Area-51 cases instead of being forced to throw the whole thing out when obsolescence inevitably rears its ugly head. Hopefully for the next generation, Dell simply skips the proprietary plugs altogether.