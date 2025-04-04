Dell's AlienFX Kit Solves Alienware Area-51 Motherboard Swap Issue And It's Cheap

You don't strictly need the kit to install a new motherboard in an Alienware chassis; the current-generation Area-51 desktop now uses standard ATX form factor motherboards and graphics cards. However, you won't be able to connect the front I/O and buttons to the system, which is a problem—to say nothing of the AlienFX lighting and fan controls.





Dell AlienFX Board Cable Conversion Kit: $34.99 at Dell

You're not quite out of the woods with just this kit, though. The power supplies that Dell uses are built according to the ATX12VO standard, matching their motherboards. ATX12VO, for those who aren't aware, is "ATX 12-volts Only", a simplified version of the ATX power supply standard that eliminates the 5v, 3.3v, and -5v lines from the motherboard connector.





The new Area-51 systems look damn nice.