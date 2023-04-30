CATEGORIES
home News

How To Completely Delete Your Search and Browser History That Google Shares With Its Apps

by Nathan OrdSunday, April 30, 2023, 12:49 PM EDT
delete google search and browser history saved to your account
So, you’ve made an embarrassing, unsavory, or otherwise unwanted search in Google and want to get rid of it, so you delete it from your browsing history, thinking that is the end. However, there is one more hoop to jump through to deleting that data once and for all from your account, and we’ll show you how.

When we go in to delete history, it means we probably should have been using incognito mode in the first place. Though not perfect, it can be accessed by pressing “Ctrl+Shift+N” or hitting the menu in the top right and selecting “Incognito Mode.” If you forgot to do this, you might want to go back and clear out some history and account data for good measure.

activity delete google search and browser history saved to your account

Once you have cleared your browsing history, users should also navigate to myactivity.google.com, where they will find all account-linked browsing activity. Then, the “Delete” button can be clicked to clear history from the last hour or day, all time, or a custom range.

controls delete google search and browser history saved to your account

While in this menu, you can also navigate to the hamburger menu on the left, giving you the option of “Activity Controls.” You can turn off the saving of activity on Google sites and apps here as well as the inclusion of Chrome history in general. Further, you can configure auto-deletion of data, with the shortest option being the deletion of data older than three months. While this isn’t 100% perfect either, it can be shored up by manually deleting data if needed.

As an aside, history and activity data are retained by Google until you delete it, according to its terms and policies. Though, if you delete activity information, Google “might keep information about how often you search for things, but not what you searched for,” so that is another wrinkle to be aware of. In any event, clearing out your data occasionally is worthwhile for privacy's sake, so maybe take a look right now and see what you can get rid of that you did not know was there.
Tags:  Google, security, Privacy, (nasdaq:goog)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment