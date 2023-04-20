Google Issues Another Emergency Security Patch For Billions Of Chrome Uses, Update Now





[$8000][1429197] High CVE-2023-2133: Out of bounds memory access in Service Worker API. Reported by Rong Jian of VRI on 2023-03-30

[$8000][1429201] High CVE-2023-2134: Out of bounds memory access in Service Worker API. Reported by Rong Jian of VRI on 2023-03-30

[$3000][1424337] High CVE-2023-2135: Use after free in DevTools. Reported by Cassidy Kim(@cassidy6564) on 2023-03-14

[$NA][1432603] High CVE-2023-2136: Integer overflow in Skia. Reported by Clément Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group on 2023-04-12

[$1000][1430644] Medium CVE-2023-2137: Heap buffer overflow in sqlite. Reported by Nan Wang(@eternalsakura13) and Guang Gong of 360 Vulnerability Research Institute on 2023-04-05

The figures at the beginning represent the bug bounty value that was paid to the researcher who discovered the flaw. Rong Jian of VRI scored a decent pay day for the two bugs outlined above, which ended up being worth a combined $16,000.



If you're running Chrome, you can initiate an update by clicking on the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner and navigating to Help > About Google Chrome. Otherwise, it should update automatically the next time you close and re-open Chrome.