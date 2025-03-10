CATEGORIES
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Release Date And Stunning New Trailer Drops

by Alan VelascoMonday, March 10, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach perhaps has become a bit of an afterthought, with so much attention on the speculation surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI and the sales success of Monster Hunter Wilds. However, the game has managed to recapture the zeitgeist after its latest trailer, which was directed by the legendary game developer Hideo Kojima himself, dropped during a panel at the SXSW festival going on in Austin, TX right now.

The Pre-order trailer is a visual tour de force. From the sprawling vistas that include mountains peaking above cloud filled skies to lush forests and an abandoned city ravaged by a dust storm, every environment looks stunning. The wide cast of characters look equally impressive. The development team is hitting on all cylinders and have on their hands what could easily be one of the best looking games of this year. Heck, this could potentially be one of the best looking games of all time.


Interestingly, this could be the first game that makes the case for the existence of the PlayStation 5 Pro, which many assumed would end up being GTA 6. Up to this point, gamers have been hard pressed to see much difference between the base console and its more powerful and expensive sibling. This game could change that conversation, and of course underscore the need for a powerful GPU, if a PC port comes to pass.

This trailer didn’t just get gamers buzzing because of its visuals, though. Kojima weaved in some evocative scenes throughout, which should feel familiar to anyone who’s played a game in the Metal Gear franchise. In one scene, a character puts on a headband before bringing forth some teammates while fireworks go off in the background. Fans immediately clocked that moment as a callback to Metal Gear’s protagonist, Solid Snake.

Players will be able to get their hands on DS2: OtB on June 26. At launch it will be exclusive to PlayStation 5, although will likely head over to PC and Xbox at a later date just like its predecessor.
