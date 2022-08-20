Amazon Deals Apple Watch Series 7 RED Edition And Beats Up To 43 Percent Off
It is officially the start of the back to school season, some states are offering tax-free days, and many stores and manufacturers are running deep discounts on an array of products. Apple is on board as well, so let's check out some deals on a few of their popular products.
Let's start with a timepiece. If you want to stay on top of notifications and alarms, perhaps springing for a 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 (pictured at the top) could help. At only $329.00, that's a 23% discount on a fully-loaded smartwatch with GPS features, Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen, and ECG Apps, and a whole lot more. That price is a full $100 off MSRP.
only $99.95 right now, down 33%, which is a savings of $50.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are discounted by 34%, which is a savings of $68.56, bringing the price to $131.39. These headphones feature the Apple W1 headphone chip and support up to 40 hours of listening time.
There are, as usual, many more deals to take advantage of, check out these discounts on more great products below...