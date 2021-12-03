HOT Deal: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Plummets 24 Percent To Its Lowest Price Ever





Don't fret over Black Friday and Cyber Monday having technically come and gone, retailers are still discounting products far and wide for the holiday season. That's pretty much been the case in past years, though it is perhaps heightened more recently with social distancing pushing an increase in online shopping. In any event, the highlight here is Apple's MagSafe battery pack.





Apple's MagSafe battery pack for . That's 24 percent below its MSRP, and also the lowest price it has ever been. For the most part, the MagSafe battery pack has sold for its full list price, save for the occasional price drop. This is the first time it has dropped below $80, though, at least that we are aware of. You can scorefor $74.99 on Amazon . That's 24 percent below its MSRP, and also the lowest price it has ever been. For the most part, the MagSafe battery pack has sold for its full list price, save for the occasional price drop. This is the first time it has dropped below $80, though, at least that we are aware of.





Apple released the portable MagSafe battery pack in mid-July of this year. The compact charger magnetically attaches to compatible iPhone handsets for convenient wireless charging on-the-go. It charges at 5W, which isn't incredibly fast but will suffice in a pinch. Alternatively, you can plug it into a 20W USB-C power adapter via a USB-C to Lightning cable (both sold separately) for up to 15W of charging power (you can charge your iPhone and the MagSafe battery pack at the same time).







If sticking with wireless charging, here's how much juice you can expect, according to Apple...