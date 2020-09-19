Cyberpunk 2077 PC Requirements Are In And They’re Surprisingly Lenient
CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most hotly-anticipated games of recent years. The Witcher developer's take on the dystopian Cyberpunk tabletop RPG series promises to merge tons of action, series lore, and amazing graphics into a huge open-world adventure through Night City. From the screenshots we've seen over the last couple of years, it had appeared that the game might require a hefty PC. However, CDPR released the system requirements, and they're lighter than most people thought they'd be.
The game's official Twitter account tweeted minimum and recommended specs, and it seems like just about any quad-core gaming PC with a graphics card from the last six or seven years might have enough grunt to play the game. Better yet, gamers who have held onto the aging and unsupported Windows 7 aren't being left out in the code. Just be sure to have plenty disk space available.
That image is kind of hard to read, so we've put the specs into a handy table here:
It seems that Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't need much CPU horsepower. CD Projekt Red says 2012's Ivy Bridge-based Core i5-3570K is sufficient to run the game, and the recommended spec needs only something as lowly as a $100 Raven Ridge Ryzen 3 3200G. On the graphics card side, a GeForce GTX 780 from 2013 or a somewhat newer Radeon RX 470 can squeak by, but for a better experience the GTX 1060 6 GB is required. This makes sense because the game needs to run on the increasingly-ancient Xbox One and PS4.
CD Projekt Red has slated Cyberpunk 2077 to make heavy use of NVIDIA's ray tracing hardware, and that's nowhere to be found in the requirements. Even PCs that meet the recommended spec won't see the game's full eye candy on display. We also don't know what kind of frame rates and resolutions to expect with even the recommended specification. For that reason, we're sure beefier systems won't go to waste.
On the storage side, 70 GB of space sounds like a lot, but some games in recent years have exploded far north of 100 GB. In that context it doesn't seem all that bad. CDPR recommends an SSD for the game's installation files, and that's a pretty good idea anyway since it reduces load times over traditional spinning drives. System memory requirements of 8 GB and 12 GB aren't all that demanding, either.
The good news is that the game will run on a wide variety of hardware. Since it's so highly-anticipated, we expect that plenty of gamers will line up to play it on their platform of choice. Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to launch on November 19, just two months from today, on Windows, PS4, and Xbox One with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions to come next year. We're eager to take a spin around Night City and see all the sights along with you.