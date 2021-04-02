Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 Killed Plenty Of Bugs, But It Hatched Even Bigger And Hilarious Ones
Cyberpunk 2077’s Patch 1.2 recently went live, bringing dozens of bug fixes and updates across PC and console platforms As with Patch 1.1 bringing new game-breaking bugs, Patch 1.2 does the same, and players are taking notice. It seems Cyberpunk 2077 updates have become a horrendous whack-a-mole game where CD Projekt Red fixes some issues, but others pop up elsewhere.
While Patch 1.2 may have introduced optimizations, especially for consoles, it certainly has its fair share of new issues possibly stemming from new features. The Cyberpunk 2077 gaming subreddit is the main hub for information (and memes) about the game, and all players can do is post the glitches found with the new patch.
The most prevalent issue appears to be a model clipping bug, where two objects collide, and it can cause some truly bizarre physics effects. In the clip above, a player is sent into "purgatory" after hearing about how cars would now go around the player. We guess the car technically did go around the player, but just by sending them into the abyss under the map.
Another fun find is that players can summon all of their cars at once, and they will subsequently stack up and explode gloriously. While this is not necessarily new, it goes to show that CD Projekt Red had not managed to whack all the old bugs yet, even with an extensive fix list in the patch notes.
Finally, players noticed that with weather changes, glitches could occur, resulting in what you see above. Essentially, the new patch messed up this Redditor’s entire save file, which resulted in a permanent sandstorm. Interestingly, all the NPCs seemed to ignore the problem, even though sand is coarse, and rough, and irritating, and it gets everywhere.
Truth be told, it appears that CD Projekt Red still has a massive amount of work to do before the game is truly fixed and the Reddit memes subside. Moreover, QA needs to take center stage at the company as that seems to be the big issue with the already-released patches. In any case, let us know if you have encountered anything odd in Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the comments below.