Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 Killed Plenty Of Bugs, But It Hatched Even Bigger And Hilarious Ones







While Patch 1.2 may have introduced optimizations, especially for consoles, it certainly has its fair share of new issues possibly stemming from new features. The Cyberpunk 2077 gaming subreddit is the main hub for information (and memes) about the game, and all players can do is post the glitches found with the new patch.









The most prevalent issue appears to be a model clipping bug, where two objects collide, and it can cause some truly bizarre physics effects. In the clip above, a player is sent into "purgatory" after hearing about how cars would now go around the player. We guess the car technically did go around the player, but just by sending them into the abyss under the map.





Another fun find is that players can summon all of their cars at once, and they will subsequently stack up and explode gloriously. While this is not necessarily new, it goes to show that CD Projekt Red had not managed to whack all the old bugs yet, even with an extensive fix list in the patch notes.





Finally, players noticed that with weather changes, glitches could occur, resulting in what you see above. Essentially, the new patch messed up this Redditor’s entire save file, which resulted in a permanent sandstorm. Interestingly, all the NPCs seemed to ignore the problem, even though sand is coarse, and rough, and irritating, and it gets everywhere.