Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 Release Notes Are Massive, Radeon Ray Tracing Support Confirmed





CD Projekt Red promised that the next major patch for its bug-filled Cyberpunk 2077 would arrive in late March. Although Patch 1.2 hasn't arrived yet , CD Projekt Red has provided the next best thing: a full rundown of the release notes. Patch 1.2 was initially set for release in February, but the ransomware attack that hit the company delayed that release timetable.

To say that the patch notes are lengthy would be an understatement, as we don't believe we've ever seen such an extensive list of fixes. The changes cover various categories, including Gameplay, Quests, Open World, Cinematic Design, Environment and Levels, Graphics/Audio/Animation, UI, Stability And Performance, and Miscellaneous.

Breaking things down even further, CD Projekt Red also revealed some PC- and console-specific updates. The most significant change on the PC side is that ray tracing is now enabled on AMD graphics cards. When Cyberpunk 2077 was first launched, ray tracing support was only enabled on NVIDIA GeForce RTX series graphics cards. However, with Patch 1.2, gamers with Radeon RX 6000-class graphics cards will also be able to partake in the festivities. There are also some fixes for users with 4K, 5K, and 8K display resolutions. Here's the list of PC-specific fixes:

Enabled Ray Tracing on AMD graphics cards. Latest GPU drivers are required.

Keyboard bindings: more keys are now available for rebinding.

Keyboard bindings: It is now possible to bind opening and closing specific panels to the same key.

Keyboard bindings: It's now possible to unbind dodge from the movement keys (in Settings -> Controls). Dodging can still be performed by double-tapping the crouch (toggle) action key (default C).

It is now possible to enter Journal from the Map panel using a keyboard.

Achievements will now work on Epic Games Store.

Modding: Added a new "mod" folder for loading modded archives. The modded archives can be named in any way and go into the "mod" folder now. Having mod archives in the "patch" folder is no longer supported.

Fixed an issue that prevented grenades from being charged after closing a dialogue window using ESC.

Fixed the issue where some environment elements would not be displayed correctly on 8k screens.

Fixed an issue where HUD elements would be missing in 8K resolution.

Fixed an issue where perks from a certain area of the submenus were not displaying descriptions on 4K and 5K Ultra Wide resolutions.

When it comes to console-specific fixes, the list is even longer (which is to be expected given how badly the game performed on previous generation consoles):

Fixed an issue on PlayStation 4 where items couldn't be dropped from the backpack as they would always reappear back in the inventory.

Fixed an issue where Johnny's custom HUD wouldn't be present on Xbox One during the concert scene in Love Like Fire.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to zoom in when pressing pause on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Fixed a streaming issue with the elevator panel in Play it Safe on Xbox One.

Improved the mechanism for adjusting the UI texture resolution depending on the platform.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to become unresponsive when pressing "A" immediately after deleting a save on Xbox One.

Fixed an issue on Xbox One that could cause the game to become unresponsive when changing profiles on the title menu.

Fixed an issue where loading a game save while being in a car could turn the screen black on Xbox.

Various memory handling optimizations on Xbox.

Improved Screen Space Reflections.

Fixed issues with Screen Space Reflections and Temporal Anti-Aliasing.

Fixed rendering issues when fog interacts with nearby lighting on PlayStation 4.

Various environment streaming and input/output improvements.

Various NPCs and vehicle streaming improvements.

Fixed multiple issues with random game freezes.

Fixed issues on PlayStation 4 whereby corpses with head dismembered could glitch out.

Fixed an issue where V could fall down the elevator shaft.

Fixed an issue where the game on Xbox One would become unresponsive when signing out while the controller disconnection message is visible.

Fixed an issue that caused the player to be unable to exit the Settings menu after making changes.

Claire's truck is now properly placed in the garage in The Beast in Me.

Fixed the missing water surface shader on PlayStation 4.

Although CD Projekt Red hasn't given a specific date for when it will release Patch 1.2, it says that it is "coming soon."