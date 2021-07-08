CDPR Teases Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Update Yet For PC And Consoles
CD Projekt Red was unable to make good on many of the promises made before the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. While the team has been working hard to improve the game, some of these promises remain unfulfilled. Many players have wondered whether or not CD Projekt Red (CDPR) will ever release a DLC for the game. Luckily this DLC may be arriving sooner rather than later. A leaked campaign for Cyberpunk 2077 promises players that they should expect more content soon.
The leaked ad first appeared on YouTube and Instagram. It not only stated that Cyberpunk 2077 would receive its biggest update to date but that there are also “more things to come.” CD Projekt Red has not issued an official statement and there are no more details at this time.
The statement “more things to come” may refer to DLCs. CDPR promised shortly before the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 that the game would eventually include a handful of DLCs. These DLCs would be similar to their The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. CDPR published a FAQ page this past winter that addressed questions about DLCs. They noted, “We’re still planning on releasing free DLC for the game, just like with The Witcher 3. However, we have decided that our priority is working on the most important fixes and updates. We will be releasing free DLC afterwards-- we’ll have more to say about that in the coming months.”
Understandably there have been no further updates from CDPR about any DLCs. The developers have been far too focused on fixing the game’s many issues and battling unhappy investors. They seem to provide an update every few weeks with a variety of fixes and improvements. However, the developers may now consider Cyberpunk 2077 stable enough for them to add more content. Adam Kicinsk, CEO of CDPR, stated at the WSE Innovation Day conference that “We have reached a satisfying level in this regard [performace].”
It remains to be seen whether a DLC or any additional content will soon be added. Like we mentioned, CDPR has not confirmed any of this information yet and Cyberpunk 2077 still has a long way to go, especially on the Playstation 4. Nevertheless, perhaps happier times are ahead for Cyberpunk 2077 and CDPR.
Images courtesy of CD Projekt Red.
