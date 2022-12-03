Cyber Week Deals Continue With Great TV Buys On TCL, Samsung, Sony And More
It's the final day of Cyber week, and we hope you've managed to find some fantastic deals. However, we still have a few more hot deals up our sleeves, this time with TV's for game day, that special someone on your list, like yourself, of course.
We're going to start our TV options with a massive Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K UHD QN85A, which we've highlighted at the top here. Starting at $1,897.99, this excellent Alexa-capable TV provides a 4K UHD picture, 60-watt built-in speakers, and a 120Hz refresh rate. You can use any of your favorite smart assistants with this TV as well. Pick one up before it's sold out.
Next we're going to go more budget friendly for you! This 50-inch TCL 4K UHD also sports an excellent Quantum LED (QLED) 4K picture. It has built-in Roku features, and for only $399.99 you'll be saving $300 with a big 43% discount!
Finally we're going to go with one of the top TV series on the market, the 55-Inch Sony A80J Bravia XR OLED 4K TV. Just like the others on the list so far, this TV has a 4K picture, but it employs Organic LED tech in its display panel, with all its inky saturation, contrast and pop. This TV will run at 120Hz as well, which, as it is a Sony product, will coordinate well with a Playstation 5 (or Xbox Series X gaming for that matter). This TV is also smart-speaker compatible with Amazon's Alexa and even has Google TV support. You can pick this TV up at a discounted $1,298 that's 32% off, and a savings of $601.99.
We almost never leave you with only three in our lists though. So here's a solid list of other great TVs and deals we think would be great for the holidays!
- TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV - $299.99 (40% off, save $200)
- TCL 65" Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED - $569.99 (-5% off, save $27.38)
- Samsung 55-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K UHD QN90A - $1,347.99
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series - $698 (30% off, save $301.99)
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series - $998 (33% off, save $501.99)
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series - $898 (25% off, save $301.99)
- Hisense 65-Inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD Roku TV - Starting $499.22