CATEGORIES
home News

Cyber Week Deals Continue With Great TV Buys On TCL, Samsung, Sony And More

by Lane BabuderSaturday, December 03, 2022, 01:28 PM EDT
samsung neo led scaled
It's the final day of Cyber week, and we hope you've managed to find some fantastic deals. However, we still have a few more hot deals up our sleeves, this time with TV's for game day, that special someone on your list, like yourself, of course. 

We're going to start our TV options with a massive Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K UHD QN85A, which we've highlighted at the top here. Starting at $1,897.99, this excellent Alexa-capable TV provides a 4K UHD picture, 60-watt built-in speakers, and a 120Hz refresh rate. You can use any of your favorite smart assistants with this TV as well. Pick one up before it's sold out.


Next we're going to go more budget friendly for you! This 50-inch TCL 4K UHD also sports an excellent Quantum LED (QLED) 4K picture. It has built-in Roku features, and for only $399.99 you'll be saving $300 with a big 43% discount!


Finally we're going to go with one of the top TV series on the market, the 55-Inch Sony A80J Bravia XR OLED 4K TV. Just like the others on the list so far, this TV has a 4K picture, but it employs Organic LED tech in its display panel, with all its inky saturation, contrast and pop. This TV will run at 120Hz as well, which, as it is a Sony product, will coordinate well with a Playstation 5 (or Xbox Series X gaming for that matter). This TV is also smart-speaker compatible with Amazon's Alexa and even has Google TV support. You can pick this TV up at a discounted $1,298 that's 32% off, and a savings of $601.99.

We almost never leave you with only three in our lists though. So here's a solid list of other great TVs and deals we think would be great for the holidays!
Tags:  deals, Samsung, Sony, TVs, tcl, (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment