Top Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals That Will Save You A Bundle





Well, what's officially known as Black Friday has come and gone but let's be real, we're in the midst of an entire holiday season of deals . That said, retailers have pivoted to pushing Cyber Monday discounts. You don't have to wait until Monday, though, as they're already in effect. As such, we've rounded up a bunch of Cyber Monday deals on gaming laptops.





Acer Nitro 17 that's marked down to $899.99 on Amazon (save $300). It also comes bundled with a protective sleeve that bears the Nitro branding on the lower-right corner, as seen on the image above. We'll kick this off with thisthat's marked down to(save $300). It also comes bundled with a protective sleeve that bears the Nitro branding on the lower-right corner, as seen on the image above.





As to the actual hardware, the Nitro 17 features a 17.3-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution and speedy 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a Ryzen 7 7840HS processor (8C/16T, 3.8GHz to 5.1GHz, 16MB L3 cache) based on Zen 4, GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe solid state drive. It also boasts Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity, and a Killer E2600 LAN for wired connections.













Dell G16 (7630) for $1,342.99 at Amazon (save $257). It's not a ginormous savings (16%) over its list price, but you get some decent firepower for the money. If you want to kick things up a notch and have a bigger budget to thrown down on a gaming laptop, then check out thisfor(save $257). It's not a ginormous savings (16%) over its list price, but you get some decent firepower for the money.





This one is a 16-inch laptop with a 2560x1600 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. To help take advantage of the display's resolution and refresh rate, Dell configured this system with an Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13900HX processor (24C/32T, up to 5.4GHz, 36MB L3 cache), a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU (8GB GDDR6), 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.





That's a lot of mobile muscle on tap for gaming and whatever you else you might need a notebook for. Additionally, Dell says its G16 is equipped with an "Alienware-inspired thermal design" to keep temps at bay.





Here are a few more gaming laptop deals...



