Microsoft Detects Cyberattacks From Around The World Against U.S. Political Campaigns

Around the world, democracy is being attacked physically and digitally. Following the election interference in 2016, Microsoft has stepped up their game to help quell issues. In early September, they announced DeepFake detection A.I. , and now Microsoft is detecting cyberattacks that target U.S. elections.









As of late, Microsoft has detected cyberattacks targeting both the Trump and Biden campaigns. As Microsoft states, the activity they are announcing “makes clear that foreign activity groups have stepped up their efforts targeting the 2020 election.” The data they collected and observed found that attacks were originating from Russia, China, and Iran against both Biden and Trump’s campaigns. Most of these attacks were detected and halted. Microsoft notified those people and organizations that were compromised, however. As Microsoft says, public figures need to use security tools to help mitigate issues. This will help to protect candidates, campaigns, and democracy as a whole.