Custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ampere Cards Could Be Rare And Expensive According To Newegg Price Leak

Using that method, here's a breakdown of pricing, sorted by most expensive to least...

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming: $1,799.99

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 OC Edition: $1,799.99

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Gaming: $1,729.99

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Ultra Gaming: $1,619.99

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 OC Edition: $1,599.99

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Gaming: $1,549.99

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Black Gaming: $1,529.99

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090: $1,499.99

I'm not sure how accurate this method will ultimately prove. Some of the prices above are ones I did not see myself, which indicates that the values may have changed. In addition, if you input $5,000 as the minimum amount, two cards show up—MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus and Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity. Neither one is actually going to sell for north of five grand ( except for maybe eBay ).





Assuming the above proves accurate, if wanting to go with a custom model while spending at or near Founders Edition pricing, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 and EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Black Gaming models look to be the best bets. Both are triple fan solutions, though the boost clock on the ASUS model is a little higher at 1,725MHz (versus 1,695MHz).





The GeForce RTX 3090 launches to retail this Thursday, September 24.

