Custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ampere Cards Could Be Rare And Expensive According To Newegg Price Leak

It remains to be seen what the demand will be like for NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, the big daddy of the GeForce RTX 30 series . What I can say is that pricing will start at $1,499, as NVIDIA has already announced. However, some of the custom models from NVIDIA's add-in board partners will cost up to a few hundred dollars more, it seems.





In contrast, the GeForce RTX 3080 starts at $699, and has proven immensely popular. NVIDIA and its retail partners quickly sold out of available stock, partly because scalpers and bots flooded the scene. This prompted an apology from NVIDIA, along with a self-imposed Q&A explaining the shortage situation , and a promise to handle things better from here on out. We shall see.





Even though the GeForce RTX 3090 is a more expensive part, expected scarcity could drive up demand. Plus it is undoubtedly going to be a beastly card, based on what we already know of the GeForce RTX 3080





In regards to pricing, a clever fellow on Reddit ( MRizkBV ) discovered that Newegg will reveal pricing for several custom GeForce RTX 3090 models, with a little effort on your part. It requires using the site's price filter and inputting exact amounts, to narrow down the models that are already listed. So for example if you input $1,799.99 in the minimum price field and $1,800.00 in the maximum price field, EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming card and is the only one it shows. At least for me. Apparently the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 OC Edition also was displayed at that price at some point as well.









Using that method, here's a breakdown of pricing, sorted by most expensive to least...