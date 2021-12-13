Crypto Mining Farm Laughably Claims Its RTX 4090 And RX 7000 GPUs Are Raking In Millions





Perhaps one day NVIDIA will release a GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card. If such a card materializes, it won't be until next year at the soonest, maybe alongside AMD's Radeon RX 7000 series. Or if a Flexpool listing is to be believed, next-gen cards from both AMD and NVIDIA are already in the wild raking in millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency.





Too farfetched to be true, right? Definitely so, but the operator of a seemingly massive mining setup is having a good laugh by claiming that GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and Radeon RX 7000 hardware is doing the heavy lifting, and generating an insane 4.3 TH/s hash rate at peak. The average hash rate is listed at 2.4 TH/s.







Click to Enlarge (Source: Flexpool)







While the cost of electricity varies by location, generally speaking a 2.4 TH/s hash rate generates a profit of around $145,000 per day, and more than $4.3 million per month. Yeah, someone's making out like a bandit. They're just not pulling in that kind of crypto-based profit on unreleased hardware. Not likely, anyway.





We suppose it is in the outside realm of possibility that a miner managed to get their mitts on next-gen GPUs, maybe someone on the inside of an add-in board partner. You don't fly under the radar by flaunting unreleased hardware, though, and if you're making that kind of loot you definitely want to keep such details on the down low.







Click to Enlarge (Source: Flexpool)







It's good for a giggle, though. The Flexpool listing highlights three GPU workers, labeled 4090Ti-Overclock-Test with a 1.25 TH/s average hash rate, RX7000-Overlock-Test with a 507.5 GH/s hash rate, and RX7000-Control-Test with a 688.6 GH/s hash rate.





As noted by WCCFTech , which spotted the listing, a GeForce RTX 3090 has a hash rate of around 110-120 MH/s. So the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti as depicted in Flexpool is generating the equivalent of 10,000 GeForce RTX 3090 cards. Yeah, sure.





The entries do not indicate how many GPUs are at work, but it hardly matters—there's no way a single GeForce RTX 4090 Ti is going to offer that kind of performance uptick for mining, and equally implausible is that the miner got their hands on what would have to be thousands of next-gen cards. In reality, these could be dedicated ASIC miners at work.





