Intel And AMD CPU Prices At Amazon Are Falling In Early Black Friday Deals





Black Friday might not be here yet, but there are a plethora of good CPU deals already going on. Several of AMD and Intel’s most popular chips, like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Core i5-13600KF are discounted significantly at the moment, with prices dropping by as much as 20%. Cooler prices have also dropped quite a bit, so we’ve taken the liberty of compiling a few noteworthy products into the list down below. If you’re looking for a CPU and cooler for your next new build, now might be a great time to pick them up.

AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D is discounted by 20% right now, bringing the price down to $359.99 . At its current price, it is only $37 more expensive than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, making it a fantastic deal for gamers considering the AM5 platform. The 7800X3D sports eight of AMD’s Zen 4 cores, with a maximum boost clock of 5GHz. In our testing we found it was the fastest chip in multiple gaming benchmarks, beating out Intel’s 13th Gen Core i9-13900KS most of the time. If you’re looking for the best gaming CPU value, it doesn’t get much better than AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D, especially at this discounted price.









If you’re looking for a good CPU coolers to pair with your new processor (whether new or old), Thermalright’s Peerless Assassin 120 SE is one of the best values at the moment. Priced at just $33.90 , it offers a dual-tower design that is capable of dissipating up to 265W of heat. Personally, I bought this cooler not too long ago for my Ryzen 7 5800X3D rig, and it has been phenomenal.







