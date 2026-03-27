Court Slaps Attorney With Record Fine For Citing Hallucinated AI Cases





The case (initially reported by Oregon Live) centers around attorney Bill Ghiorso, who submitted a brief to the Oregon Court of Appeals containing 15 entirely fabricated case citations and nine fake quotes. No doubt, AI integration into professional workflows has promised efficiency, but in this case ( as well as so many others ) the tech failed big time and doubled down on errors, falsely ringing up what it believed was actual case law.





Salem attorney Bill Ghiorso speaks before the Oregon Court of Appeals (Credit: Oregon Justice Building)



This ruling joins a growing body of national AI malpractice cases. Last month, a New Orleans panel ordered an attorney to pay $2,500 for similar fabrications, and another Oregon lawyer was fined $500 for a single fake citation. When will they ever learn?





Main photo credit: Oregon Justice Department