CATEGORIES
home News

Corsair's RS-R Fans With Reverse Motors Solve A Key RGB Lighting Issue

by Bruno FerreiraWednesday, June 25, 2025, 01:33 PM EDT
hero corsair rs r fans
Customization is a big deal in the PC building space, and there are probably millions of unique accessories and options for those wanting to make their build more expressive. One thing that's annoyingly overlooked, though, is using standard fans as intakes exposes the fan hub to the inside of the case, ruining an otherwise-perfect aesthetic. You may think that surely there's a better way. Corsair agrees, and to that effect it's released the RS-R series of ARGB fans.

The RS-R fans have reverse fan hubs (hence the "-R" suffix), meaning that the fan pushes air in the direction opposite to the hub-and-spokes. This makes them ideal for intake airflow in cases with a visible interior, a scenario where a standard fan would have literally have its back turned on you. An example of this would be a side-mounted radiator. Besides the overall nicer look, the RS-R fans also let the addressable RGB LED lighting shine through to its full extent.

connectors corsair rs r fans

The RS-R fans use PWM signaling and have a 2100 RPM ceiling. Corsair says they're good for 65.8 CFM and 2.81mm-H20 static pressure, making them usable as both case and radiator fans. They employ Corsair's Magnetic Dome bearings and offer easy cabled daisy-chaining. The onboard LED lighting comprises eight addressable RGB LEDs. The available frame colorways are black and white, and Corsair offers five-year warranty coverage. There's no Corsair iCUE support on tap, but that's fine by us as Corsair is only asking for $59.99 for a pack of three of these in 120mm diameter.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment