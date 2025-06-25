Corsair's RS-R Fans With Reverse Motors Solve A Key RGB Lighting Issue
The RS-R fans have reverse fan hubs (hence the "-R" suffix), meaning that the fan pushes air in the direction opposite to the hub-and-spokes. This makes them ideal for intake airflow in cases with a visible interior, a scenario where a standard fan would have literally have its back turned on you. An example of this would be a side-mounted radiator. Besides the overall nicer look, the RS-R fans also let the addressable RGB LED lighting shine through to its full extent.
The RS-R fans use PWM signaling and have a 2100 RPM ceiling. Corsair says they're good for 65.8 CFM and 2.81mm-H20 static pressure, making them usable as both case and radiator fans. They employ Corsair's Magnetic Dome bearings and offer easy cabled daisy-chaining. The onboard LED lighting comprises eight addressable RGB LEDs. The available frame colorways are black and white, and Corsair offers five-year warranty coverage. There's no Corsair iCUE support on tap, but that's fine by us as Corsair is only asking for $59.99 for a pack of three of these in 120mm diameter.