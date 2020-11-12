Corsair's Vengeance A7200 Is A Gaming PC Powerhouse With Ryzen 9 5900X And GeForce RTX 3080 Credentials





AMD's Ryzen 5000 family of processors and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 Series of graphics cards are among the hottest PC hardware products on the market today -- well, that it is if you can actually get your hands on them, which is a near-impossible at the moment . However, you can get both if you step into Corsair's new Vengeance a7200 Series Gaming PC.

Corsair is allowing you to configure the Vengeance a7200 with up to a 12-core/24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X processor along with up to a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards. Both are incredibly potent pieces of hardware that will fuel your 4K gaming needs with ease at maximum detail settings.

Given that this is Corsair we're talking about, there's plenty of the company's own-branded kit spread through the system including the 4000D Airflow mid-tower case, H100i RGB Pro XT liquid cooler, RM750 80 Plus Gold PSU, 32GB of Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4-3200 memory, and a 1TB MP600 M.2 NVMe SSD + 2GB HDD. If your needs aren't as great, you can also spec out your system with a “lesser” 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 5800X processor, GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and the same 1TB SSD (minus the additional 2TB HDD).





Corsair says that its Vengeance a7200 comes backed with a two-year warranty, and that the system will be available directly from Corsair or through its retail and channel partners. Given how hard it is to find Zen 3 and Ampere GPUs these days, this might actually be one of your best chances at getting both in one place.

We recently reviewed both the Ryzen 9 5900X and the GeForce RTX 3080. When it comes to the former, we came away wholly impressed with its overall performance across-the-board and that fact that enthusiasts that already have a 400- or 500-Series motherboard can support the new CPUs with a simple BIOS update.

As for the latter, its gaming performance is [currently] untouched at the $699 price point, which could explain why it's so hard to get your hands on one right now. The GeForce RTX 3080 is likely the card to beat for mere mortals until the Radeon RX 6800 XT launches next week.