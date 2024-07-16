Corsair Unveils TC500 Luxe Gaming Chair With 4-Way Lumbar To Pamper Your Backside





Corsair is expanding its modest but growing lineup of gaming chairs with its TC500 Luxe, a flagship entry that the company claims offers an "unparalleled level of luxury and comfort." Key to that claim is a four-way adjustable lumbar system that aims to relieve lower back pain—gamers and office dwellers can twist a pair of knobs on either side to move the lumbar support up and down, as well as forward and back.





We've seen (and felt) this before, notably in our Razer Iskur V2 review earlier this year. Razer's chair ups the ante with a 6D lumbar support system, with the differentiating factor being that it swivels left and right. Corsair's implementation doesn't do that, though we found the swivel feature wasn't really a game changer in terms of overall comfort.





It also took some getting used to, though over time, we came to appreciate the lumbar support—this editor is still using the Iskur V2 as a daily workhorse. Minus the swiveling capability, Corsair's implementation on the TC500 Luxe appears similar (from what we can tell), though obviously we can't comment on how it actually feels until when and if we have a chance to test it out for ourselves.









Corsair says it "meticulously crafted" the TC500 Luxe from the ground up with an aim to deliver a premium gaming chair and "plush comfort." From the pictures we've seen, it certain exudes a luxury styling with its patterned stitching on the seat and lower-to-mid back portion.





"With a wider and flatter seat than standard gaming chairs, the TC500 Luxe accommodates a wide variety of body types and seating positions, providing the utmost comfort whether you’re lounging, working, or gaming. Contoured foam and subtle bolstering offer ergonomic support to keep you going strong for hours, whether for work or play," Corsair says.





Like many gaming chairs, the TC500 Luxe comes with a detachable (magnetic) memory foam neck pillow. It also features Omniflex armrests that can be adjusted in any direction, and the ability to recline from 90 to 160 degrees so you can lay nearly flat (if the mood strikes).



