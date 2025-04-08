Corsair Just Made It Super Easy To Update Your Gaming Gear's Firmware





Upgrading your firmware need not be complicated or intimidating, though if you're new to the PC scene, it can sometimes be both. It just depends on the device and method. Even when it's easy, though, there's typically still software involved. Or there was—in an effort to updating firmware as effortless as possible, Corsair has introduced a web-based utility that lets you complete the task in your browser.





According to Corsair, this came about based on user feedback. The potential caveat is that you still might need to install software to take full advantage of your device, depending on what it is, as these utilities usually offer more control over lighting features, customization options, and so forth. But if you don't care about any of that stuff and just want a quick and easy way to update the firmware your mouse, keyboard, or other Corsair peripheral, then there you go.





"We listen to our customers, and they were telling us they were looking for a different way to update their device firmware without requiring a software install," said Tobias Brinkmann, Vice President and General Manager of Gaming Peripherals at Corsair. "Our new web-based firmware update utility allows them to get the latest firmware from the internet, providing a more lightweight and flexible way of updating their peripherals."





You can also update the firmware using Corsair's iCUE utility , but it's no longer necessary. Corsair also says that those who opt for the web-based tool will have access the latest firmware, so you don't need to worry about waiting longer than iCUE users.













Additionally, you can give Corsair your email to be notified when future firmware releases become available. It's not clear how many devices are supported (I don't have any Corsair peripherals on-hand to test it out), though Corsair did say that "additional support for new and existing Corsair devices, as well as new features, will be added in the near future."



