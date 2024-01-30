Corsair Unveils Elite MP600 SSD To Give Your Gaming PC And PS5 Console A Storage Boost





In a world flush with solid state drive (SSD) options, Corsair just added to the pile with the introduction of its MP600 Elite, an intriguing storage line that appears to strike a nice balance between price and performance (the specs are a level above the regular MP600 , which we'll get to in a moment). It's versatile too, with Corsair pitching the MP600 Elite as being suitable for gaming desktops, laptops, and PlayStation 5 consoles.





The same can be said about a lot of SSDs these days, but hey, the more the merrier, right? In this case, you're looking at an M.2 2280 form factor SSD that pairs Toshiba's 162-layer 3D triple-level cell (TLC) BiCS6 NAND with Phison's DRAM-less E27T (PS5027-E27-61) controller. Forgoing DRAM is can hurt performance in some instances, but it can also reduce costs.





Speaking of performance, the MP600 Elite's rated numbers don't look shabby at all. According to Corsair, the 2TB model can achieve up to 7,000MB/s for sequential reads and up to 6,500MB/s for sequential writes, while the 1TB model offers the same read performance and only slightly slower write performance at 6,200MB/s. Random reads and write speeds are rated at up to 1,00,000 IOPS and 1,200,000 IOPS, respectively.





Those are the only two capacities available at the outset, though Corsair says it intends on launching beefier 4TB models in April. We presume the specs will be similar to the 2TB model, if not better (the best performance in any given SSD line tends to come from the higher capacity drives).













Corsair is offering the MP600 Elite with or without a black heatsink. Additionally, there's a version Corsair says has been "specifically engineered for use in Sony's latest console," which boils down to a low-profile aluminum heatink that's compatible with both the PS5 and PS5 Slim.





Here's a look at pricing on Amazon...