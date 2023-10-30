Intel's Core Ultra 185H Meteor Lake CPU Impresses In Early Multi-Threaded Benchmark
Another day, and another leaked Meteor Lake benchmark has appeared. This time, the data comes from a Geekbench 5 listing featuring the upcoming Core Ultra 185H CPU with 16 cores and 22 Threads. Though, unlike previous benchmarking reports of this chip, this time it put upf some impressive numbers, achieving similar performance to Intel’s outgoing Raptor Lake mobile CPUs.
In Geekbench 5, the Meteor Lake chip scored 1873 points in the single-core benchmark, and 13796 points in the multi-core benchmark. Compared to Intel’s latest 13th Gen mobile CPUs, the Core Ultra 185H was actually able to outperfrom both the Core i7-13800H, and Core i9-13900H respectively. On average the Meteor Lake chip was 16 - 4% faster in the single-core benchmark and 19% - 14% faster in the mulit-core benchmarks.
That said, the 185H doesn’t beat all of Intel’s Raptor Lake chips in Geekbench 5. Once you start looking at results for the more power hungry Core i9-13900HX, the tables turn. Most Geekbench 5 results with the 13900HX list single-core benchmark runs in the 2,000 point range, and multi-core runs anywhere between 16,000 to 22,000 points, which is far higher than what the Core Ultra 185H was able to achieve.
Nonetheless, the Meteor Lake chip performed very well, far better than most other Meteor Lake result’s we’ve seen so far. Core clocks were also very good, with the Meteor Lake chip hitting nearly 5.1GHz which is the rumored official boost frequency of the 185H.
Assuming these results are indicative of real world performance, it shows that Meteor Lake will feature similar performance to Intel’s outgoing Raptor Lake architecture, which is exactly what Intel promised. To re-cap, Meteor Lake is not targeting big boosts in CPU performance, rather it will be priotizing power efficiency and feature expansion instead. As a result, we can expect Intel’s Meteor Lake architecture to perform similarly to Raptor Lake, but it should provide that performance with superior power efficiency.
We will be seeing Meteor Lake-based products very soon, with Intel targeting December 14th as the official launch window.