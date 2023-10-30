Intel's Core Ultra 185H Meteor Lake CPU Impresses In Early Multi-Threaded Benchmark





Another day, and another leaked Meteor Lake benchmark has appeared. This time, the data comes from a Geekbench 5 listing featuring the upcoming Core Ultra 185H CPU with 16 cores and 22 Threads. Though, unlike previous benchmarking reports of this chip, this time it put upf some impressive numbers, achieving similar performance to Intel’s outgoing Raptor Lake mobile CPUs.

In Geekbench 5, the Meteor Lake chip scored 1873 points in the single-core benchmark, and 13796 points in the multi-core benchmark. Compared to Intel’s latest 13th Gen mobile CPUs, the Core Ultra 185H was actually able to outperfrom both the Core i7-13800H, and Core i9-13900H respectively. On average the Meteor Lake chip was 16 - 4% faster in the single-core benchmark and 19% - 14% faster in the mulit-core benchmarks.





Core Ultra 9 185H Geekbench 5 Listing